Video: CORDAE Reveals '06 Dreamin' Official Music Video

Rapper CORDAE has unveiled the music video to 06 Dreamin, one of the tracks from his latest album The Crossroads, released in November.

The new album includes appearances from Kanye West, Juicy J, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne, Joey Bada$$, and Anderson .paak and has been named one of Billboard's 20 Best Rap Albums of 2024. Watch the video now!

ABOUT CORDAE

The perfection of any craft requires practice and patience. Cordae never stops pushing himself to progress as an artist. The Maryland-raised rapper relentlessly puts in work, pursuing a rare level of excellence and achieving it with each subsequent release. Cordae approaches his artistry with hunger and intention, ensuring every word, beat, and moment matters. He has personified a universal underdog story, rising up out of poverty to towering heights of stardom.

Among many accolades, he has received three GRAMMY® Award nominations in addition to garnering an EMMY® Award for his contributions to the children’s series We the People, produced by President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and Kenya Barris. His Multi-Platinum catalog includes 2019’s milestone debut album, The Lost Boy and 2022’s From A Birds Eye View – both of which made top 15 debuts on the Billboard 200 – along with such hit singles as “Have Mercy,” “Broke As f,” and “Kung Fu.” At the same time, he has ignited collaborations with everyone from Eminem to Stevie Wonder and H.E.R.

Whether it be sharing the screen with Academy® Award-winning director Martin Scorsese in a Super Bowl commercial, leading a popular TED Talk, or selling out shows worldwide, Cordae has entrenched himself at the forefront of popular culture on his own terms. Last year saw Cordae land his highest entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with an internet-breaking appearance alongside the late Juice WRLD on Lyrical Lemonade’s hit single, “Doomsday,” executive produced by Cole Bennett and accompanied by a groundbreaking companion video now exceeding 16M views. Now, with the arrival of his latest album The Crossroads, Cordae is poise to ascend to greater musical heights than ever before.

Comments