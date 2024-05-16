Video: Brainstory Share Trippy Music Video for 'Xfaded' From New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brainstory, the psychedelic soul trio from Southern California, have shared the latest visual from the album for “Xfaded” from their new full-length album Sounds Good which was released last month.

The track is a nod to suburban life where getting drunk and high is an unofficial pastime. Produced by Leon Michels aka El Michels Affair, Sounds Good is an album that, simply put, lives up to its name. The trippy video was directed and animated by J. Bonner.

In addition to the album release, the band just wrapped their headline West Coast tour including a sold out show at LA’s Lodge Room. They are now overseas in Europe supporting Lady Wray, who they performed with on her NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert in 2023. They have also announced a number of headline summer shows, a summer show with the classic psychedelic rock / jazz funk band Cortex, and fall dates with Marcos Valle & Azymuth, including a show at LA’s iconic Ford Theater. See all tour dates below.

Brainstory is Kevin Martin and Tony Martin – brothers by blood, and Eric Hagstrom – a brother through their music and long term friendship. Their initial connection comes from the heady mixture of jazz performance-focused music school and the grind of playing local shows, but their bond has been strengthened through countless hours on the road touring and the making of two studio records—2019’s debut full-length, Buck, followed by 2021’s Ripe EP.

Sounds Good sees the band’s unique blend of psychedelic soul permeating each track as well as nods to their background – Chicano rock flair that the brothers Martin grew up listening to (“Hanging On” featuring Clairo’s Claire Cottrill), Bob Dylan-influenced songwriting (“Too Yung”), and tapping into the nostalgia of cul-de-sac hangs with friends (“Peach Optimo”).

The album applies Michels’ unmistakable golden touch in crucial ways, and the album title is a playful nod to when the band knew a track was complete while recording: a simple note from Leon that what they were working on “Sounds good.” The path to take their art to the next level is clearer than ever for Brainstory. Each member of the band has gone through shifts, both personally and musically, and all of that threads through this record. Brainstory’s friendship started the group, and now, their expanded brotherhood including Michaels is supporting them to push it further. The stars have aligned for them to take a big and well deserved step with this new album, and you can hear it in their music—music that just Sounds Good.

BRAINSTORY TOUR DATES

May 14 Bird, Rotterdam, Netherlands +

May 15 Bitterzoet, Amsterdam, Netherland +

May 16 Knust - Hamburg, Germany +

May 17 Franz Mhelhose - Enfurt, Germany +

May 18 Lido - Berlin, Germany +

May 20 La Maroquinerie - Paris, France +

May 23 Belgrave Music Hall - Leeds, UK +

May 24 Lost Horizon - Bristol, UK +

May 26 Cross The Tracks Festival - Brockwell Park, UK

May 27 Jazz Cafe - London, UK +

May 28 The Blues Kitchen - Manchester, UK +

May 29 St. Luke’s - Glasgow, Scotland +

Jun 07 Crystal Ballroom - Somerville, MA +

Jun 08 The Rockaway Hotel - Rockaway, NY +

Jul 05 No Fun - Troy, NY

Jul 06 The Stone Church - Brattleboro, VT

Jul 07 Oxbow Blending & Bottling - Portland, ME

Jul 08 FEQ Festival D’ete De Quebec - Quebec City, Quebec

Jul 09 Bar le Ritz - Montreal, QC

Jul 11 Nietzche's - Buffalo, NY

Jul 12 Natalie's - Columbus, OH

Jul 13 Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI

Jul 14 - West Fest Chicago - Chicago, IL

Jul 15 Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL w/Cortex

Jul 17 The Abbey - Harrisburg, PA

Jul 18 Backyard Jam at Industry City - Brooklyn, NY

Jul 19 Knitting Factory at Baker Falls - New York, NY

Jul 20 Tubbys - Kingston, NY

Sep 17 The Ford Theater - Los Angeles, CA**

Sep 19 Music Box - San Diego, CA**

Sep 21 The Rio - Santa Cruz, CA**

Sep 22 UC Theater - Berkeley, CA**

+ notes dates with Lady Wray

**Marcos Valle & Azymuth

Photo credit: Carlos Garcia

