Video: ADÉLA Drops New Single 'Machine Girl' with Music Video Starring Sofia Wylie

Breakout artist ADÉLA unleashed her new single, “Machine Girl.” Produced by Grimes, Liam Benayon, Slush Puppy and Dylan Harrison, the track is a biting commentary on the spectacle of female conflict – how, despite purportedly embracing a culture of “women supporting women,” audiences still revel in watching them tear each other down. The song, co-written by ADÉLA, is drawn from her own experience in the lion’s den.

In the accompanying video, a director pits ADÉLA against another dancer, played by actress Sofia Wylie (“Andi Mack,” “Marvel Rising,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”), in a demanding – and increasingly brutal – dance routine. Miguel Zárate alongside ADÉLA, choreographed the video, which was directed by Mitch deQuilettes (Daya, TOKiMONSTA) and features an appearance by Grimes.

ADÉLA knows what it means to be shaped by the machine and to fight against it. Raised in Slovakia, she often felt at odds with her homeland’s conservative values. Rather than allow others to discourage her childhood dream of becoming a pop star, she kept it to herself and channeled her energy into years of rigorous ballet training. She went professional at age 11. By 14, she had moved to Vienna and London to attend elite ballet academies, but after witnessing the industry’s harsh, dehumanizing standards, she walked away from it entirely.

In 2020, ADÉLA’s dream finally came within arm’s reach. She moved to Los Angeles to compete for a spot in HYBE x Geffen’s global girl group, a process documented by the Netflix series “Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE.” The experience led to her changing many aspects of herself in order to fit the group’s vision. Then, she was eliminated. “That was the worst year of my life,” she says of the aftermath. “Seriously. It sucked. I didn’t know who I was.” She took the time to experiment, make music and rediscover her identity. ADÉLA emerged from that period of reinvention sharper, hungrier and fully in control of her vision.

Teen Vogue and OUT chronicled her journey in feature stories while PAPER® praised the “raw vocals, clever storytelling and magnetic choreography” demonstrated on ADÉLA’s first two singles, “HOMEWRECKED” and “SUPERSCAR.” In less than a month, “HOMEWRECKED” amassed a million streams on Spotify.

“I want to create a world that's relatable on a human level,” ADÉLA says. “I want to talk about things that are maybe uncomfortable. That’s who I am also as a person: I’m super blunt and kind of clinical, in a sense. I want to encourage people to be themselves.”

