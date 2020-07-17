Veio Releases Quarantine Cover Of Filter's “Hey Man Nice Shot”

Portland, Oregon's progressive alt metal act Veio pays tribute to industrial rock act Filter with a new quarantine cover of the band's enduring hit "Hey Man Nice Shot," which celebrates its 25th anniversary on Saturday, July 18. See the video of Veio's quarantine cover of "Hey Man Nice Shot" HERE.

Previously, Veio had released a popular music video of "Hey Man Nice Shot" in 2019; see it HERE. "Growing up, 'Hey Man Nice Shot' was one of the songs that seemed to resonate with all of us. Twenty-five years later it's as relevant and recognizable as it was then. We wanted to capture Filter's dark in your face sound, while a putting our own spin on it," says Veio bassist Kris Lewis.

The cover song comes on the heels of the release of Veio's new album Vitruvian on June 19 through Silent Majority Group. Led by strong singles "Flare Of Defiance" that broke the Top 30 at Active Rock Radio and "Crux" released in late May and impacting active rock radio the week of July 20, anticipation for the album has helped the band recently amass a strong following. That includes more than 1.3 million streams on Spotify, 1 million video views and has led Vitruvian to be the #2 most added album on the Metal Contraband charts as well as the #3 most added Loud Rock album at college rock radio.

Vitruvian is inspired by the name of a famous sketch from Leonardo da Vinci in 1490, and the band has conceptualized and translated the artist's legendary "proportions of man" into a sonic interpretation on the album by giving each song a theme, emotion and proportion of its own.

The album was recorded over a year-and-a-half with Stephan Hawkes (Chelsea Grin, Attila, I Declare War) at Interlace Audio in Portland, with additional production by Sylvia Massy (Tool, System of a Down) who has called Veio "the loudest band" she ever recorded. To her point, the cops were called as the band tracked drum parts. Sonic Perspectives says of the album, "Blending together elements of progressive metal and alternative rock, Veio proves that modern anthems can also shoulder impressive levels of complexity in their depths. Bright even during its heaviest moments Vitruvian is a serene reprieve that fearlessly gazes upon a more beautiful world."

Vitruvian is available in CD, vinyl and bundle packages at www.veiomusic.com Vitruvian track listing:

Flare Of Defiance Ascendancy Crux Miseria Penumbra The Scavenger Dolos Pariahs Centauri

Vitruvian follows Veio's 2017 debut album Infinite Light/Desperate Shadows and tours with the likes of Seether, Tremonti, Starset, The Veer Union, Skyharbor and RED. Veio is part of the notable Silent Majority Group that has managed the careers of Creed, Saving Abel, Paramore, Candlebox, Sevendust, Tantric, Framing Hanley and Brother Sundance. SMG is a music company made up of Silent Majority Recordings, a global and fully functioning record label currently promoted and distributed by Warner Music Group/ADA, and JHMP, a full-service artist management company.

