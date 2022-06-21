Vante Release Their Debut Album and Second Single 'Watch The Sunrise'

Vante announce the release of their self-titled debut album on Dark Star Records. The second singe "Watch The Sunrise" is out now, accompanied by a video.

"Watch The Sunrise" is the #2 Most Added track on both the Billboard/BDS Mainstream Rock Indicator and Foundations Secondary Market Rock Radio Charts.

Brian Troch, lead singer, "This Vante track deals with crawling out of the proverbial s and finally finding a place that is a true nexus in your soul and plane of existence. Leaving behind and shedding your dirty skin after so many tries to get out and heading back home where the clean air and sun can wash your filth away, this time for good for you have arrived."

Scott McClellan on the new single "Watch The Sunrise," "The riff was a simple influence from the beat, I get all my riff ideas from a strong groove , this one wrote itself, I believe the message will gel with many on this song. Of course the song became better as it went along due to the prolific players & writers involved."

Bass player Rev Jones on "Watch The Sunrise," "Just like the rest of the Vante album this song has several musical elements that keep you moving. I love the way the groove and the melody intertwine. Plus the video adds another great element to be enjoyed."

And, drummer Chris Moore, "Vante is an expressive musical entity that begins as a soulful groove and ends as a primal heartbeat. "Watch The Sunrise" is a natural extension of that groove and heartbeat."

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: