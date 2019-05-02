Vans Announces Detroit Community Programming

Following the widely celebrated House of Vans Detroit pop-up featuring headlining sets by Thundercat and Danny Brown, along with art installations, workshops, and an indoor skate Park, Vans has announced extended programming to celebrate the Detroit community. In place of a stand alone House of Vans event, Vans Gives A Band andVANS SESSIONS will be brought to the city this summer with the goal of further enabling the creative culture that thrives in Detroit musicians of all ages.

"House of Vans Detroit was a special moment in the history of House of Vans. The creative community is rich with talent across skateboarding, art and music," shares Brooke Burt Vans' Senior Manager of Lifestyle Brand Marketing. "It's important we continue to support the communities that inspire us and we are grateful to be able to give back to the arts through music program funding in Detroit schools and by creating opportunities like SESSIONS to uplift emerging artists."

Through the Vans Gives A Band Music Fund five Detroit public schools will have a chance to receive $10,000 of music equipment in the form of a rock band, jazz band, or classical ensemble along with a $10,000 grant to fund their music program. Vans Gives A Band Music Fund' is a House of Vans legacy program that was created to inspire and empower students to embrace their creativity through music. Grant Application is open for submission from May 2- June 14 with winners announced the week of September 2. Submissions to be made atwww.vans.com/givesaband.

Vans' will also bring SESSIONS, a series designed to enable emerging creative talent, to local mainstay, El Club. Vans SESSIONS at El Club will feature musician showcases and live murals from up-and-coming Detroit talent June 12, August 14, November 13. Aspiring SESSIONS performers of all genres can submit music to be selected to play one of the three events via email: submitmusic_houseofvans@vfc.com. Vans will announce a SESSIONS Detroit grand prize winner who will receive a three-day studio session at High Bias Studio in historic Corktown with the top three winners receiving $1,000 worth of music equipment.





