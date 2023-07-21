Vancouver Psych-Pop Artist Old Man Canyon Announces New EP 'So Long Babylon'

Nettwerk is excited to announce the signing of Vancouver singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist alternative pop-psych artist Old Man Canyon. To celebrate the news, Jett Pace a.k.a. Old Man Canyon, unveils the details of his highly anticipated upcoming EP, So Long Babylon, out September 29 with the release of its second single, “Never Apart.”

Hinging on a bright keyboard melody with a brimming uplifting groove and hazy beats as his vocals careen in a hypnotic high register awash in reverb, “Never Apart” is a glimpse into Jett’s optimistic view of a world that has healed its divisions. This song showcases Jett’s impeccable detail to layered live instrumentation, analog synths, and ethereal vocals to paint stories and ask questions about life and the hardships of the world.

Jett shares, “’Never Apart’ discusses the state of the world and our long history of destroying one another, over different beliefs. We’re in this chain reaction of opposition, and we’re taught we are enemies of one another. It’s a reminder we’re all human, and that we’re all here together hoping and dreaming of the same things in life.”

“Never Apart” joins “Out Of Reach” which will all appear on Old Man Canyon’s forthcoming EP So Long Babylon due out September 29 via Nettwerk.

Since emerging in 2012, Old Man Canyon has quietly captivated listeners everywhere. The 2014 Phantoms & Friends EP yielded the breakout title track “Phantoms and Friends,” which amassed 16 million-plus Spotify streams and counting. He maintained his momentum with Delirium [2016] and A Grand Facade [2018].

Along the way, his music coursed through film and television, appearing in episodes of Bravo’s Suits, ABC’s Pretty Little Liars, FX’s Sons of Anarchy, Showtime’s Shameless, and MTV’s Awkward, to name a few. Throughout the Global Pandemic, he retreated inward. Spending much of his time painting, taking photos and being out in nature. In a reflective space, he was table to thematically engage in a different discourse.

So Long Babylon represents a musical evolution. Evoked with electronic-style transmissions from traditional instruments while exploring new ways of recording and getting sounds, Jett wanted to challenge himself to push beyond what was comfortable. He primarily recorded with analog equipment, and played every instrument on the record himself, at his home studio.

“Making music and creating art has always been an anchor for me…. It’s a way to let go of all my worries and contemplate deeper issues in myself and what’s going on around me. More than ever, that was the case for this music. There was so much uncertainty in everything, but I could still write a song,” shares Jett.

He introduced new music from the announced EP with the single “Out of Reach.” With lush beats, sparkling chimes and pulsing synths, his voice swoons on a promise, “Someday, you’ll find what you’re looking for.”

Photo credit: Cody Briggs