Vancouver Psych-Pop Artist Old Man Canyon Announces New EP 'So Long Babylon'

“Never Apart” joins “Out Of Reach” which will all appear on Old Man Canyon’s forthcoming EP So Long Babylon due out September 29 via Nettwerk.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Vancouver Psych-Pop Artist Old Man Canyon Announces New EP 'So Long Babylon'

Nettwerk is excited to announce the signing of Vancouver singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist alternative pop-psych artist Old Man Canyon. To celebrate the news, Jett Pace a.k.a. Old Man Canyon, unveils the details of his highly anticipated upcoming EP, So Long Babylon, out September 29 with the release of its second single, “Never Apart.”

Hinging on a bright keyboard melody with a brimming uplifting groove and hazy beats as his vocals careen in a hypnotic high register awash in reverb, “Never Apart” is a glimpse into Jett’s optimistic view of a world that has healed its divisions. This song showcases Jett’s impeccable detail to layered live instrumentation, analog synths, and ethereal vocals to paint stories and ask questions about life and the hardships of the world. 

Jett shares, “’Never Apart’ discusses the state of the world and our long history of destroying one another, over different beliefs. We’re in this chain reaction of opposition, and we’re taught we are enemies of one another. It’s a reminder we’re all human, and that we’re all here together hoping and dreaming of the same things in life.”

“Never Apart” joins “Out Of Reach” which will all appear on Old Man Canyon’s forthcoming EP So Long Babylon due out September 29 via Nettwerk.

Since emerging in 2012, Old Man Canyon has quietly captivated listeners everywhere. The 2014 Phantoms & Friends EP yielded the breakout title track “Phantoms and Friends,” which amassed 16 million-plus Spotify streams and counting. He maintained his momentum with Delirium [2016] and A Grand Facade [2018].

Along the way, his music coursed through film and television, appearing in episodes of Bravo’s Suits, ABC’s Pretty Little Liars, FX’s Sons of Anarchy, Showtime’s Shameless, and MTV’s Awkward, to name a few. Throughout the Global Pandemic, he retreated inward. Spending much of his time painting, taking photos and being out in nature. In a reflective space, he was table to thematically engage in a different discourse.

So Long Babylon represents a musical evolution. Evoked with electronic-style transmissions from traditional instruments while exploring new ways of recording and getting sounds, Jett wanted to challenge himself to push beyond what was comfortable. He primarily recorded with analog equipment, and played every instrument on the record himself, at his home studio.

“Making music and creating art has always been an anchor for me…. It’s a way to let go of all my worries and contemplate deeper issues in myself and what’s going on around me. More than ever, that was the case for this music. There was so much uncertainty in everything, but I could still write a song,” shares Jett.

He introduced new music from the announced EP with the single “Out of Reach.” With lush beats, sparkling chimes and pulsing synths, his voice swoons on a promise, “Someday, you’ll find what you’re looking for.”

Photo credit: Cody Briggs



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dive into The Penske Files New Introspective Indie-Punk Album HALF GLOW Out Now Photo
Dive into The Penske File's New Introspective Indie-Punk Album HALF GLOW Out Now

Discover the introspective indie-punk album 'Half Glow' by The Penske File. Dive into their captivating new video for the focus track 'Bad Dreams' and explore themes of love, loss, and coming of age. Available now on Stomp Records.

2
Hailey Whitters Releases New Song Tier Down from Im In Love EP Photo
Hailey Whitters Releases New Song 'Tie'r Down' from 'I'm In Love EP'

The Iowa-born, Nashville-based country star and ACM “New Female Artist of the Year” Hailey Whitters released a new song “Tie’r Down” from her forthcoming EP I’m In Love. The new song follows the release of the EP’s title track “I’m In Love” that was named one of the best songs of the week last week by Billboard and Stereogum. 

3
Violet Silhouette Drops New Single Hierda Demoniaca - A Melodic Amalgamation of Dance-Punk Photo
Violet Silhouette Drops New Single 'Hierda Demoniaca' - A Melodic Amalgamation of Dance-Punk and Post-Wave

Experience the haunting melodies and chilling vocals of Violet Silhouette's latest single 'Hierda Demoniaca' from their upcoming EP 'FEVERBLUE.' Dive into the world of dance-punk and post-wave as the band combines influences from Drab Majesty, Cold Cave, Boy Harsher, and Depeche Mode.

4
Now After Nothing Pays Homage to The Cure with Rendition of All I Want Photo
Now After Nothing Pays Homage to The Cure with Rendition of 'All I Want'

Experience the mesmerizing darkwave rendition of The Cure's 'All I Want' by Atlanta-based band Now After Nothing. Discover their unique take on the beloved track and get a glimpse into their upcoming EP.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Travis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project, 'Country Chapel,' Inspired by His Childhood RootsTravis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project, 'Country Chapel,' Inspired by His Childhood Roots
Video: Alis Vibe Releases 'Surfing the Light' VisualVideo: Alis Vibe Releases 'Surfing the Light' Visual
Anderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN SpecialAnderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN Special
Jo Dee Messina's Latest Single 'Just To Be Loved' Debuts In Mediabase's Top 100Jo Dee Messina's Latest Single 'Just To Be Loved' Debuts In Mediabase's Top 100

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HERE LIES LOVE