Van Morrison Releases Third Single Off of Upcoming Album

Today Van Morrison released the third single, "Dangerous", from his forthcoming What's It Gonna Take?, his 43rd studio album. It will be released on Exile Productions/Virgin on May 20th. "Pretending" and "Nervous Breakdown" are the first two tracks from the album, both of which are out now everywhere online.

Van is currently on tour in the US, playing Memphis' Beale Street Festival tonight and Nashville's legendary Ryman next week on May 3 and 4 (full dates listed below).

What's It Gonna Take? is the follow up to Van Morrison's 2021 release - the 28-track double album Latest Record Project, Vol. 1 - and is further evidence of the rich creative streak that one of the world's greatest artist's is currently on.

What's It Gonna Take? features fifteen new Van Morrison compositions that collectively reflect the artist's indefatigable drive to record and perform live in front of audiences. The album is preceded by two singles, "Nervous Breakdown" and "Pretending" - a gorgeous restless soul track, online everywhere now - and was produced by Van Morrison and was recorded between Real World Studios (Wiltshire), Bath Spa Hotel (Bath), Richard Dunn's Studio, Culloden Hotel (Co. Down) Holywood Studio (Co. Down) and Musicbox Studios (Cardiff).

What's It Gonna Take? track listing

Dangerous What's It Gonna Take? Fighting Back Is The New Normal Fodder For The Masses Can't Go On This Way Sometimes It's Just Blah Blah Blah Money From America Not Seeking Approval Damage And Recovery Nervous Breakdown Absolutely Positively The Most I Ain't No Celebrity Stage Name Fear And Self-Loathing In Las Vegas Pretending

Van Morrison US dates listed below (for full itinerray including Europe check Van's website):

April 29 Beale Street Music Festival, Memphis, TN

May 1 Ameris Bank Ampitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

May 3 & 4 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

May 7 & 8 Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL

May 10 Fox Theatre, Detroit, MI

September 1 Harbor Yard Ampitheatre, Bridgeport, CT

September 3 Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

September 4 Tanglewood, Lenox, MA

September 7 Wolftrap, Vienna, VA

September 8 Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Philadelphia, PA

September 10 Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY

October 7, 8, 9 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV

October 12 Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

October 15 Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA

"Morrison, whose voice still sounds as expressive as ever, ...letting his audience in on his own profound process of self-inquiry." - Rolling Stone

Van Morrison is one of music's true originals - utterly unique and inspirational with a legacy that spans the last seven decades. Born in Belfast in 1945 and inspired by blues, country and gospel, he formed the hugely successful R&B band Them in 1964 before moving on to a different realm as a solo artist. One of the most prolific recording artists and hardest working live performers of his era, Van Morrison has crafted an unparalleled catalogue of releases that moves effortlessly through his myriad influences, including visionary street poetry, jazz, swing, skiffle and Celtic roots and includes some of the best loved songs of the 20th century. He has also managed to maintain a work ethic both on stage and in the studio that would shame younger artists. What's It Gonna Take? is Van Morrison's 43rd studio album.