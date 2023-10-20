Valee & MVW Release New Album 'Valeedation'

Valee & MVW Release New Album 'Valeedation' & New "Shrimp Fried Rice" Video

Oct. 20, 2023

The avant-rap producer known as MVW has put the finishing touches to an album with regular collaborator Valee, entitled VALEEdation, with their chemistry resulting in new music that could just well turn out to be the pair's magnum opus. 

VALEEdation offers a unique language that Valee and MVW have developed through their shared artistic vision. The project's sonic correlation with fine art allows it to transcend the boundaries of genre, blending into sounds featuring salient reconstruction of genres. The structural elements of classical music embedded within the song forms on VALEEdation add an extra layer of sophistication and elevation.

MVW's expertise in contemporary classical composition shines through as he weaves together intricate arrangements, showcasing his ability to meld genres seamlessly. Having studied classical music at New York University and under La Monte Young (one of the most revered American minimalist composers) and Bunita Marcus, Waller has also released three full LPs of classical compositions under his full name Michael Vincent Waller, including Moments which received a 7.8 from Pitchfork. MVW has worked with other innovative rappers such as TiaCorine, Xavier Wulf, Lil Gotit, Matt Ox, and Zelooperz.

MVW says, "The music feels like scenes in a movie more than tracks on an album, highlighted by different lighting on a thematic, subtle vibe. There is this sense of installation."

Valee is a visionary rapper known for his unconventional style and infectious energy. With his distinctive lyrical delivery and unwavering commitment to artistic exploration, Valee has become a transformative force within the rap landscape. This new album follows up Valee's project with Action Bronson and Greedo 03 produced by Harry Fraud.

Valee has also collaborated with artists such as Lil Yachty, YG, G Herbo, King Louie, and Vic Mensa. His EP GOOD Job, You Found Me was executive produced by Kanye West. What sets Valee apart is his artistic evolution over the past few years, which has been meticulously honed alongside one of his core producers, MVW. Together, they have crafted a distinctive sound that fuses contemporary classical influences with refined melodies, elevating the sonic tapestries of trap music.

Valee's artistic journey has been a deliberate departure from mainstream conventions, as he immerses himself in innovative aesthetics that challenge the status quo. This avant-garde approach serves as a guiding beacon for MVW, offering them a unique lens through which to navigate uncharted territories in music, explore novel genres, and push boundaries beyond the familiar.

Valee & MVW's new album, VALEEdation, is now available via MVW Productions /Fake Shore Drive.

Listen to the album here:



