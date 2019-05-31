VISTA Writes Their Own Rules On New Single 'Electric Souls'

Electronic alternative rock band VISTA have released a brand new single, "Electric Souls," out on all digital music platforms NOW. Fresh off the release of their March single "Eat (I Must)," a spring tour (On The Hunt: Part II), and a newly announced summer tour (Electric Souls tour), VISTA is writing their own rules on "Electric Souls." Written about connecting with someone through matching career drives, "Electric Souls" highlights an extensive and continuous evolution for VISTA. On "Electric Souls," the band continues to toy with various electronic elements, weaving them into their alternative roots and delving further down into a seductive identity. The track is a clear progression - VISTA tears down their own boundaries with each release, digging themselves deeper into active rock experimentation.

An electronically-tinged alternative rock band, NY-based outfit VISTA originally formed in late 2015. Comprised of lead vocalist Hope Vista and guitarist Greg Almeida, the band combines both modern alternative rock and electronic influences to create their unique sound. VISTA released their debut 4-track EP "VERSUS" shortly after their original inception, in which their debut single "On The Brink" debuted worldwide on idobi radio. Their name hasn't been shy in the press, since; the band has garnered praise from outlets such as Alternative Press, Rock Sound, Substream, and AXS. In 2017, VISTA supported Fueled By Ramen artist Against The Current at Irving Plaza, gained idobi rotation with their single "Henchmen," and completed two headlining US tours to support their 2017 sophomore EP "Long Live," which upon release made its' way onto three different iTunes charts. Most recently in 2018, VISTA released two singles, "Witch Hunt" (earning 150,000 Spotify streams) and "Born For Blood", completed their third US tour "The Bloodlust Tour," and played multiple support dates with Set It Off (Fearless Records). "Witch Hunt," produced by ZK Productions, premiered worldwide on idobi radio and earned video rotation in Journeys' stores nationwide.

VISTA's first single of 2019, "Eat (I Must)," released in March, narrates the inner turmoil and guilt felt by lead vocalist Hope Vista throughout her personal struggles with both body dysmorphia and an eating disorder. With "Eat (I Must)," VISTA's signature dark, synth-laden rock sound is still present, but lyrically, the band approaches the haunting track with the goal of sparking a larger conversation about the danger of eating disorders and cultivating a safe, open forum for listeners. After completing their 4th US tour, "On The Hunt: Part II," the band announced their upcoming 2019 summer tour, "Electric Souls" as well as a corresponding single of the same name. "Electric Souls" is available on all digital music platforms NOW.

You can catch VISTA on the Electric Souls tour this June and July. All dates can be viewed below. Tickets are available at www.vistaband.co/tour.

6/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Smiling Moose

6/17 - Detroit, MI - The Phoenix 510

6/18 - Indianapolis, IN - Irving Theatre

6/21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Garage

6/22 - Sioux City, IA - Whiskey Dicks

6/24 - Kansas City, MO - The Aftershock

6/25 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Root

6/26 - Dallas, TX - Reno's Chop Shop

6/27 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dog Bar

6/28 - Mobile, AL - The Blind Mule

6/29 - Tallahassee, FL - The Wilbury

6/30 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

7/2 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

7/6 - Atlanta, GA - Connect Live

7/7 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

7/9 - Charlotte, NC - Skylark Social Club

7/10 - St. Louis, MO - The Firebird

7/12 - Nashville, TN - Rocketown

7/13 - Richmond, VA - Garden Grove Brewing

National Eating Disorders Association Helpline - tel:+1-800-931-2237

Artwork: Holly Turner





