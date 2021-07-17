VIDEOS: Ariana Grande Performs Songs From 'positions' Live With Vevo

Ariana Grande has been periodically releasing a series of live performances videos in collaboration with Vevo.

The videos, executive produced by creative directors Micah Bickham and Ed Walker, have featured songs from the pop star's album "positions." So far, the series has included the songs "pov", "safety net", "my hair", and "34+35".

It is unclear how many songs are in the series, or which ones will be next, but it has been confirmed that "several" more are on the way.

Check out all of the videos so far below!

pov

safety net ft. Ty Dolla $ign

my hair

34+35