VIDEO: beabadoobee Releases 'Lovesong' Performance Video

beabadoobee has released a beautiful performance video for her new track "Lovesong." Watch the cozy, intimate jam session captured on a rainy day by the fire that introduces stunning orchestral elements to the original song. beabadoobee's new album Beatopia, out July 15 via Dirty Hit, also features lead single "Talk" and album track "See You Soon."

beabadoobee will take the stage at Governors Ball in New York City next week on June 10 after wrapping up her current run opening for Halsey's Love and Power U.S. arena tour. While in NYC, Bea will also play a Gov Ball After Dark headline show on June 9th at Warsaw in Brooklyn NY. PRESS HERE for tickets.

PRESS HERE to pre-order Beatopia, a fantastical yet deeply personal world that was formed in the imagination of a 7-year-old beabadoobee and has been carried with her ever since.

Watch the new performance here: