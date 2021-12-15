VIDEO: Young Mountain Share New Video For 'If You Leave'

Seven -piece alternative rock band Young Mountain have shared their brand new music video for their latest single "If You Leave" premiering now exclusively with The Alternative. The single is the title track from the band's debut EP If You Leave, due to be released January 7, 2022. Check out the new music video here.

"If You Leave" has been described by the band as the "creative centerpiece of the EP" and quite possibly one of the most beautifully sincere things I've ever been lucky enough to be a part of."

On the new video the band shares, "Visually we wanted to keep things pretty simple and let the emotive qualities of the song be the primary focus. A huge thank you to our friend (and talents director) Zak Washburn for making such an amazing visual companion for this song."

"The EP was written back in 2018 believe it or not. Jason and I had gone through our own versions of losing something that meant a lot to us," adds vocalist Matt Mulkey about their debut EP. "'If You Leave' really started as a therapy project. Expressing how we felt or what we were going through or had gone through. There's an overall theme of loss. If that pain is something you've felt before, I feel you will strongly connect to our music." Fans can pre-save the new EP now here.

Young Mountain is a seven-piece alternative/post rock band hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. Cultivated by Jason Mays (SLAVES, Native Suns and Working Class Mu-sic),Young Mountain blends together atmospherically textured post rock with lyrical themes ranging from loss, to heartache, to dealing with mental illness.

Originally created as a solo outlet for Mays to release material memorializing his late father, he quickly realized the project was much more than that. In recent interviews Mays stated, "Young Mountain was such an important project to me right from the start. After my father passed away, I grieved the only way I knew how -through writing music. Before I knew it, I was sitting on a pile of material that I, not only, was proud of, but saw incredible potential to expand upon. When life puts amountainin front of you, you can either let it stop you in your tracks, or you can climb it."

Deciding to delve full force into the project, Mays sourced musicians from prior internationally accredited acts that all shared the same vision. A full lineup consisting of Mays alongside Hance Alligood (Woe, Is Me, Favorite Weapon), Nicholas Alper (Nowhere Safe), Michael Matejick (Of Machines, Native Suns), Spencer Strobel (Native Suns), Matt Mulkey (DIM, Woe, Is Me) and Justin Simard was formed.

The band orchestrated their first single, "James Albert" - named in memory of Mays' late father. It was reviewed as emotive and sincere. Soon after, the band completed their debut EP titled If You Leave, with bassist/engineer, Michael Matejick at Burnt Toast Studios. - scheduled for January 2022 release.

With influences ranging from This Will Destroy You and Daughter, to Moving Mountains, Slowdive, and Deftones - Mays and Co. are determined to bring a fresh, new approach in an over-saturated industry.