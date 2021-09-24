VIDEO: Watch the Regrettes' New Music Video for 'Monday'

The Regrettes have shared their new song, "Monday," inspired by and written over the last year's pandemic lockdown. The song comes alongside a video directed by Dillon Dowdell.

"The video introduces 'Joy' - a spooky pink character representing the false image of one's 'perfect and ideal self' which began to taunt me and I think many people in middle school," the band's singer Lydia Night shared.

"Monday" is their first new music since the release of their sophomore LP in 2019 which NPR Music proclaimed "a terrific culmination of a band that has been honing and perfecting their sound." The band consists of lead singer and songwriter, Lydia Night, as well as Genessa Gariano (guitar), Brooke Dickson (bass) and Drew Thomsen (drums).

The Regrettes continue to solidify their reputation for unapologetically honest pop songs and powerful live shows. The band earned widespread acclaim with the 2019 release of their sophomore LP How Do You Love?, including NME who declared them "truly unstoppable," and Teen Vogue who praised their "incredibly self-aware, empowering pop-punk" with additional accolades from Vogue, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more.

The band has headlined sold-out shows throughout North America and Europe, performed at festivals including Coachella and Reading + Leeds, and have appeared on Good Morning America, Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The band's new song "Monday" comes in advance of tonight's performance at Ohana 2021.

Watch the music video here: