VIDEO: Watch Mumford & Sons Perform SLIP AWAY On THE LATE LATE SHOW

Mumford & Sons performed "Slip Away" on last night's episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden." The performance was filmed at Central Hall Westminster as part of the show's 4-episode special broadcasting from London this week.

The song comes from the band's acclaimed new album, Delta, which debuted at #1 on theBillboard 200, Americana/Folk Albums, Alternative Rock Albums and Rock Albums charts with 230,000 equivalent album units earned (stream/purchase here). This is the band's third consecutive #1 debut, the largest sales week for an alternative rock album in 2018 and the sixth-largest debut among all titles last year (Gentlemen of the Road/Glassnote Records).

Earlier this month, the official music video for the band's new single "Woman," premiered at Dance Magazine-watch HERE. Filmed in New York by the band's long-standing collaborator James Marcus Haney, the video focuses on two young contemporary dancers-Stephanie Crousillat and Yeman Brown-for an intimate and expressive interpretation of the song. Dance Magazine spoke with band member Winston Marshall, choreographer Kristin Sudeikis and Brown about the unique collaboration, praising "the simplicity and intimacy of the atmosphere" and "Sudeikis' understated, touching choreography."

In continued celebration of the album, the band will extend their "thrilling" (The Washington Post) worldwide Delta Tour this summer visiting iconic venues across the west coast including the first ever headline concert held at L.A.'s Banc of California Stadium as well as stops at Portland's Moda Center, Vancouver's BC Place Stadium, George, WA's Gorge Amphitheatre, Missoula's Ogren Park at Allegiance Field, Salt Lake City's USANA Amphitheatre and three nights at Denver's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Full details are available viawww.mumfordandsons.com/live.

Mumford & Sons continue to receive widespread praise for their sold-out live performances, theAlbany Times Union declares, "Mumford & Sons has developed into an arena-rock juggernaut," while The Washington Post proclaims, "The U.K. quartet thrilled a packed Capital One Arena crowd...undeniably wondrous arena rock anthems" and Billboard asserts, "It's exactly the kind of tour that will solidify their spot in the pantheon of arena-friendly bands."

Marking ten years since Mumford & Sons made their meteoric debut, the new music follows 2015's Wilder Mind, which debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., U.K., Australia Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands and Norway and, most recently, 2016's collaborative Johannesburg mini album. Previous LPs include 2012's Babel, which was awarded the 2013 Grammy for Album of the Year, and their 2009 debut, Sigh No More.

Mumford & Sons are Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane and Winston Marshall.

MUMFORD & SONS - DELTA TOUR 2019

June 21-23-Scheessel, Germany-Hurricane Festival

June 21-23-Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany-Southside Festival

June 27-30-Werchter, Belgium-Rock Werchter Festival

August 3-Los Angeles, CA-Banc of California Stadium*

August 5-Portland, OR-Moda Center*

August 7-Vancouver, BC-BC Place Stadium*

August 9-George, WA-Gorge Amphitheatre*

August 11-Missoula, MT-Ogren Park at Allegiance Field* (SOLD OUT)

August 13-West Valley City, UT-USANA Amphitheatre*

August 15-Greenwood Village, CO-Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre† (SOLD OUT)

August 16-Greenwood Village, CO-Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre‡

August 17-Greenwood Village, CO-Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre§

September 15-San Diego, CA-KAABOO Del Mar Festival

October 6-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits

October 13-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits

*with special guest Portugal The Man

†with special guest Lord Huron

‡with special guest Tennis

§with special guest the Milk Carton Kids





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You