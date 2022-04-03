VIDEO: Watch Lady Gaga Honor Tony Bennett at the GRAMMYs

Lady Gaga took to the stage at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards to perform songs from, "Love For Sale," her second and final collaborative album with Tony Bennett.

Watch Lady Gaga honor Tony Bennett with a performance of "Do I Love You?" below!

The duo's Cole Porter duet album is nominated for five awards, including Record of the Year for "I Get a Kick Out of You" and Album of the Year. If the pair wins in either category, Tony Bennett would become the oldest winner of one of the main categories.

Additionally, Lady Gaga would extend her record as the artist with the most wins in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She has won twice before, once for "Shallow"with Bradley Cooper and last year for "Rain On Me" with Ariana Grande. She could win again this year with "I Get A Kick Out Of You" with Tony Bennett.

Watch the performance here: