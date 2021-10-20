VIDEO: Watch Kacey Musgraves Perform 'Breadwinner' on THE LATE SHOW

Kacey Musgraves appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform her single "breadwinner" from her recent album "star-crossed".

Watch the performance below!

Six-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves released her highly anticipated fourth studio album star-crossed on September 10 via Interscope Records / UMG Nashville. star-crossed : the film, directed by Bardia Zeinali, stars Musgraves and is now streaming exclusively via Paramount+.

The title track, written by Musgraves, Daniel Tashian, and Ian Fitchuk, along with the film's trailer are both out now. star-crossed is the first album of new material from Musgraves since releasing her groundbreaking and critically acclaimed album Golden Hour in 2018.

star-crossed, the album, found Musgraves collaborating once again with co-producers and writers Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian and was recorded in Nashville, TN earlier this year in just under 3 weeks. The 15-song collection, structured as a modern-day tragedy in three acts, tells an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing and displays Musgraves continued growth as one of the finest singer-songwriters of our time.

Watch the "star-crossed" film trailer here: