VIDEO: Watch Ed Sheeran's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Prior to the release of his new album, "=", Ed Sheeran performed on NPR's Tiny Desk (At Home) concert.

Sheeran performed new and old songs, including "Shivers", "Make It Rain", "Visiting Hours", and "Bad Habits". The concert also included the debut of "Overpass Graffiti".

'=' - the fourth instalment in Sheeran's symbol album series - is Ed's most accomplished work yet; the evolution of an artist who continues to tread new ground. A body of songs that were made over a four-year period following his seminal '÷' (Divide) album era, thematically, '=' finds Ed taking stock of his life and the people in it, as he explores the varying degrees of love ('The Joker And The Queen', 'First Times', '2step'), loss ('Visiting Hours'), resilience ('Can't Stop The Rain') and fatherhood ('Sandman', 'Leave Your Life'), while also processing his reality and career ('Tides'). The album will be released Friday, October 29.

Sonically, '=' encapsulates Ed's versatile musical palette, spanning signature, guitar-led tracks and world-class balladry to weightier, euphoric production moments, as first showcased on the album's lead single 'Bad Habits,' released earlier this summer.

Watch the new concert here: