VIDEO: Watch Dayglow's Austin City Limits Performance on PBS

For Texas native Dayglow playing the iconic Austin City Limits on PBS was the stuff dreams were made of. Now that dream is a reality with Dayglow, aka Sloan Struble, making his debut on the legendary TV show this last weekend.

Dayglow also took the other Austin City Limits by storm this past weekend playing the second weekend of the Austin festival, closing out a stage in the penultimate position to headliner Billie Ellish. Like the weekend prior, the crowd was packed to see the 21 year old play songs from both his albums Fuzzybrain and Harmony House.

After quickly amassing 750+million streams, audiences across the country have been flocking to see the live show which is making its way around the US. Dayglow hits New York this week and will continue his sold out run well into the fall.

Watch the set here:

Tour Dates

10/15/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (SOLD OUT)

10/16/21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club (SOLD OUT)

10/17/21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall (SOLD OUT)

10/19/21 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

10/21/21 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

10/23/21 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre (SOLD OUT)

10/24/21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection (Venue Upgrade)

10/27/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/28/21 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

10/29/21 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall (SOLD OUT)

10/30/21 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman