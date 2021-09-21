VIDEO: Watch Chelsea Wolfe Cover 'Woodstock' By Joni Mitchell

Renowned songstress Chelsea Wolfe has revealed two unreleased songs from her Birth of Violence sessions during which she masterfully returned to her folk roots. Her stunning spin on Joni Mitchell's eminent single, "Woodstock" and the never before heard, "Green Altar" display Wolfe's experimental approach as she deliberately ties together her discoveries in rich textures and haunting melodies.

Wolfe has also shared an official documentary of her 2019 'Birth of Violence' Tour which unfortunately came to a halt with the onset of the pandemic. The piece is beautifully shot by photographer/director Bobby Cochran who joined Wolfe at the tail end of the North American leg.

Cochran documents the show, stage, and captures moments behind the scenes. The two also sat down to discuss the creation of the album, Birth of Violence, about what it's like being on tour and her rituals.

Chelsea Wolfe has spent her career making music that's as fascinating as it is undefinable. Built on seven studio albums and numerous tours of consistently powerful performances around the globe, Wolfe's work has transformed itself repeatedly throughout her 10-year career. Her earlier records exposed the intimacy of folk music with a doomed, bleak aesthetic (The Grime and the Glow, Apokalypsis, Unknown Rooms).

She later immersed herself in a sonic intensity approaching the electronic industrial (Pain Is Beauty, Abyss), sludge metal (Hiss Spun) and on her latest (Birth of Violence), Wolfe returned to her folk roots. Wolfe has always been a conduit for a powerful energy, and while she has demonstrated a capacity to channel that somber beauty into a variety of forms, her gift as a songwriter is never more apparent than when she strips her songs down to a few key elements.

Watch "Woodstock" / "Green Altar" and the Birth of Violence 2019 Tour Documentary here: