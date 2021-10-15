VIDEO: Watch Camila Cabello Debuts New Song 'La Buena Vista' for NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Camila Cabello made her NPR Tiny Desk Concert debut with a brand new online concert!

Cabello performed hits such as "Havana", "Real Friends", "Señorita", and "Don't Go Yet". She also premiered a new song, titled "La Buena Vida" from her upcoming album "Familia".

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. She performed her latest single, "Don't Go Yet", at last months MTV Video Music Awards. The track is from her upcoming album "Familia", which is set to be released soon. The album will be Cabello's third studio album, a followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".

Watch the Tiny Desk Concert here: