VIDEO: Watch Brandi Carlile Perform on THE HOWARD STERN SHOW

Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and New York Times Best Selling author Brandi Carlile returned to "The Howard Stern Show" earlier this week for an in-depth interview and performance of two songs: "Right On Time," the lead single from her widely acclaimed new album, In These Silent Days, and a cover of Elton John's "Madman Across The Water."

Out now on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records, In These Silent Days was inspired by the mining of Carlile's own history while writing this year's #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown), and conceived of while she was quarantined at home with longtime collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth.

The ten songs chronicle acceptance, faith, loss and love and channel icons like David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Joni Mitchell-the latter two who, by some sort of cosmic alignment of the stars, have turned out to be close friends in addition to being her biggest heroes and inspirations. In celebration of the new music, Carlile will make her debut as the musical guest on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" October 23 with host Jason Sudeikis.

Recorded once again at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A with producers Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings, the album features Carlile (vocals, guitar, piano), Tim Hanseroth (vocals, bass), Phil Hanseroth (vocals, guitar), Cobb (guitar, percussion) and Jennings (piano, organ, synth) as well as Chris Powell (drums, percussion), Josh Neumann (strings) and special guests Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius on backing vocals on the track "You And Me On The Rock."

Watch Carlile's performance of "Right On Time" here:

Watch the performance of "Madman Across the River":