VIDEO: Warren Hue Releases Video for 'W (With Yvngxchris)'

Today, 19-year-old Indonesian rising rapper, singer and producer Warren Hue unveils his high-energy music video, directed by Karl Perkins, for "W (with yvngxchris)," the latest track from his forthcoming debut album BOY OF THE YEAR.

Upon release, "W" was added to the Live Nation's Ones to Watch "Now Watching" playlist. Produced by his long-time collaborator, Chasu, the dynamic record takes a more melodic direction for Hue that showcases his rapping and singing capabilities. The track features rising Virginia rapper yvngxchris and sees the two emerging stars trading verses about being on the come up.

To coincide with the release of "W," Warren Hue held his second PARTY IN WEST on March 24th at Catch One LA. The name is an ode to his single "WEST" released last fall. Hue wowed fans in the venue with electrifying performances and brought out special guests AG Club and yvngxchris.

Indonesian rapper, singer, and producer Warren Hue stands out from the pack with his ever-evolving sound, establishing a truly original presence by fusing R&B, house, electronic and industrial genres into a heady cocktail of alternative hip-hop.

Writing and releasing music from his bedroom since the age of 14, the 19-year-old is becoming as popular as he is prolific, racking up millions of streams on Spotify, including over 3 million for his infectiously fun single "candy choppa." Releasing his first full project SUGARTOWN in 2019, the 9-track project touched on topics both personal and universal.

Watch the new music video here: