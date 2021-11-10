VIDEO: WHOKILLEDXIX Share New 'monday!' Music Video

Viral hyper-punk tag-team WHOKILLEDXIX (Karm The Tool and Yung Skayda) link up with iconic Russian protest art collective Pussy Riot in the bonkers music video for their latest collaboration "mondays!" via Masked Records / Warner Records.

At the onset of the clip, a familiar pixelated-hourglass flickers as chimes indicate the reboot of an old school Windows '95 desktop. The folder with the video opens and chaos ensues. Yung Skayda toils away in a nondescript corporate office, chugging cups of coffee while Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova appears on the computer screen as a nun-turned-dominatrix only to place Skayda in an uncompromising position. Meanwhile, Karm The Tool rips up the streets on his skateboard before breaking his cohort out of his Office Space-style hell. It might just be the pair's most insane visual yet.

"mondays!" arrived to critical applause earlier this month. In an extensive profile on WHOKILLEDXIX, Revolver Magazine raved, "It's another banger showing a vision for our genreless musical future," and Lyrical Lemonade christened it "a record you're definitely not going to want to miss out on for even a second." Meanwhile, UPROXX noted, "The new track resurrects the nu-metal sound of the late nineties, with group members Karm The Tool and Young Skayda contributing skittering rap vocals and the members of Pussy Riot turning up with ad-libs and roaring electric guitars." Ultimately, "mondays!" unites two sets of innovators on one decidedly future punk anthem.

WHOKILLEDXIX have enjoyed a banner 2021. They've notably performed to sold out audiences alongside rising alternative artist Jxdn. Not to mention, they've eclipsed 85 million global streams and counting. Meanwhile, their recent scorcher "spy?" has clocked north of 40 million total streams and counting, upping their monthly listeners on Spotify past the 2 million-mark in the process. Additionally, Rolling Stone featured it as a "Song You Need To Know" and hailed it as a "headlong, squeaky earworm."

Building further buzz, UPROXX hosted the guys for a live performance of "spy?" as part of UPROXX Sessions. They also teamed up with GRAMMY® Award-winning band Deftones for "Ceremony" (Ceremonial Version). Plus, they dropped their Fall Damage EP earlier this year which has generated over a million global streams. In less than a year, XIX have disrupted culture from every corner, racking up tens of millions of streams and earning coverage from The FADER, Alternative Press, Rolling Stone, Lyrical Lemonade, and more.

The punk spirit is alive and well in WHOKILLEDXIX. The Connecticut duo, comprised of Yung Skayda and Karm the Tool, began their musical journey in high school playing metal and punk in cramped clubs, and that energy has remained as they've tackled one genre after another. Their songs are like Russian nesting dolls, containing an entire album's worth of sounds in one roller coaster drop of a track. It has taken some fans a minute to catch up with the warp-speed development of WHOKILLEDXIX, but no matter how different each song sounds, the unpredictability remains constant.

Watch the new music video here: