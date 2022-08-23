Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Volbeat Share New Music Video For 'Becoming'

Their latest album, Servant Of The Mind, was released on December 3rd, 2021.

Aug. 23, 2022  

Multi-platinum Danish band Volbeat have shared their new music for "Becoming," from their album Servant Of The Mind (Republic Records). The music video captures the band on the road during the last three Volbeat tours, and was edited and directed by Brittany Bowman.

Michael Poulsen says of "Becoming," "it is a tribute to the mighty Entombed and our good friend L.G. Petrov, who sadly passed away. When we were about to record "Becoming," it has that opening riff that is really inspired by Entombed, and we thought 'why not use that same Boss HM-2 pedal on it that Entombed was known for using.'

That pedal is the signature Swedish distorted guitar sound, and is sounds disgustingly good. After we reorded the song we got the news of L.G.'s passing, and decided to dedicate the song to him since Entombed was the inspiration behind that riff. 'Becoming' is for you, my dear friend. Cheers!"

Volbeat's eighth studio album, Servant Of The Mind, was called "excellent... the darkest and heaviest Volbeat offering yet," by Revolver Magazine, and Kerrang! Magazine said , "rarely has such a successful band sounded so ravenous." The album is now available in standard CD, deluxe 2LP vinyl (in various limited-edition variants) and a deluxe digital edition here.

The band previously shared music videos for "Temple of Ekur," "Shotgun Blues" and "Wait A Minute My Girl."

Since forming in 2001, Volbeat has gone from the clubs of Copenhagen to headlining stages around the world, including the famed Telia Parken stadium in Denmark (becoming the only domestic artist to ever sell out the venue).

Over the course of eight record-breaking albums the band has picked up number one songs (including ten #1s on the US Mainstream Rock chart and counting, the most of any band based outside of North America), multi-platinum certifications, awards and accolades all over the planet.

Their latest album, Servant Of The Mind, was released on December 3rd, 2021. They also contributed a cover of "Don't Tread on Me" to The Metallica Blacklist, with all proceeds from the track benefiting the All Within My Hands Foundation and the Børne Cancer Fonden of Denmark.

Watch the new music video here:




