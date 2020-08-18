VIDEO: Vita and the Woolf Releases Music Video for 'Home'

The new album ANNA OHIO will be released this Friday.

Vita and the Woolf shares her new video for "Home" premiered by The Luna Collective, watch here. from her upcoming album Anna Ohio out this Friday, August 21 via Tender Loving Empire. [Pre-order here].

In discussing the song Jen Pague says, "the lyrics, 'abandoned malls and the ghosts that haunt them' are about the destruction of malls built in the 70s and 80s. The fictional character, Anna lives here, she grew up here. A mall, a marketplace, and the epicenter of capitalism. This idea of realizing, she can't live in the mall anymore. Embracing the melancholy of this bizarre structure." Watch the video via YouTube.



Jen Pague from Vita and the Woolf will perform live on Spin Magazine's Twitch Channel on September 9 at 7pm ET - follow here.



Anna Ohio is a fictional character however, the album is a very real pilgrimage of self-discovery. The LP's interconnected songs tell a self-referential story about a flawed but strong character striving for reinvention. As Anna, Jen Pague's dreamlike examination of life under late-stage capitalism ("Home," "Auntie Anne's Waitress") and desire for escape ("Operator") are somehow more real than reality: they're a direct line out from a soul-searching heart and mind. The album is both patient and hook-filled. The understated guitar work echoes Elliott Smith, and the inventive drum patterns of Pague's longtime bandmate and friend Adam Shumski give the songs a rare rhythmic depth.

Anna Ohio Track List

1 - Out Of State

2 - Confetti

3 - Home

4 - Kentucky

5 - Operator

6 - Feet

7 - Mess Up

8 - Machine

9 - Auntie Anne's Waitress

10 - Paris

A remarkably intimate 10-track pop record is self-produced by Jen Pague and Hope Brush and it's packed with both electric imagery and deep vulnerability, Anna Ohio is a magic dance that oscillates between empowering anthems and open-hearted diary entries. The mellow moments support the explosive ones; the loving lyrical details support the big themes. The album feels like facing an ego, killing it, and then rebuilding, or confronting addiction, depression, and self-doubt through the overhaul of one's personality.

Anna Ohio represents the first time Jen Pague has written and recorded an album that executes her vision exactly. It's what Pague, who recently moved to Los Angeles, has been driving at since she broke into the Philadelphia music scene at the age of 20, lugging her keyboard around and sneaking into bars to play open mics: a vulnerable, honest album that disregards genre conventions in favor of pure expression. Where her 2017 album Tunnels brought stadium-level energy on almost every track, Anna Ohio is an exercise in subtlety and restraint.

Most importantly, Anna Ohio is Jen Pague's vision through and through. She built it with her own hands. In the process of writing and recording the album, she found the sound she had been searching for. And, through Anna, she told a story worth telling.

