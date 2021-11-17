VIDEO: Valerie Broussard Releases 'Voyager' Music Video

Platinum-certified singer, songwriter and powerhouse vocalist Valerie Broussard has today released the video for the title track of her debut EP, Voyager.

Viewers are immediately transported to outer space in the new visual, with Valerie at the center of it all, belting the ballad on top of the moon. Accompanied by stunning visuals of the universe, the new video creates a stellar landscape for the dreamy pop song.

Produced by Kasbo and The Gifted, the title track sets the tone for the EP. Valerie's robust delivery echoes over icy piano and sparse guitar before the song climaxes on a sweeping hook, "Voyager, out there touching the stars. Passenger, going wherever you are."

Boasting over 500 million streams to date, Valerie's dynamic vocals and emotionally charged songwriting can also be heard in massive smash collaborations such as Kygo's "Think About You" and "The Truth" as well as hundreds of film, television and video game placements including the 2019 League of Legends theme "Awaken" with Ray Chen and programming on NETFLIX, The CW, ABC, Prime Video, SyFy, HBO and more.

In May of this year, Valerie collaborated with ILLENIUM and Nurko on the track "Sideways," which she wrote as an ode to a friend who was struggling with mental health during the pandemic. It debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Dance / Electronic Songs chart. Her music rings out on tentpole programming across NETFLIX, The CW, ABC, Prime Video, SyFy, HBO, and more. Meanwhile, her solo output has garnered praise from Refinery29, Ones To Watch, and many others. Beyond music, she remains a staunch advocate for a myriad of causes.

Diagnosed with dyslexia as a kid, she fought hard to learn how to read, eventually devouring The Lord of The Rings and Harry Potter series and expanding her sci-fi and fantasy fascination any chance possible. Now, she pushes for literacy and even launched a de facto online book club, purchasing How To Be Anti-Racist by Ibram X. Kendi for various followers to read together with her. However, there was still one final frontier left for the platinum-certified singer, songwriter, and vocal engineer to chart a course for... On her debut EP Voyager [AWAL], she presents her own brand of cinematic space pop uplifted by otherworldly vocals, vivid lyrics, and expansive vision.

Watch the new music video here: