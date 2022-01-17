VIDEO: The Weeknd Shares '103.5 DAWN FM' DJ Set Music Video

The Weeknd has shared the complete visual performance for his "103.5 Dawn FM" DJ set, which was presented in partnership with Amazon Music. The set features music from the singer's recent album, "Dawn FM."

The "Blinding Lights" singer's new LP also includes Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneothrix Point Never. Listen to the new album here.

The Weeknd had originally been teasing the album with cryptic messages signaling that the "Dawn Is Coming." The singer recently cancelled his previously scheduled tour dates, revealing that he will soon schedule new stadium dates in support of his new album and acclaimed 2020 release, "After Hours."

Watch the new music video here: