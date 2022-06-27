VIDEO: The Regrettes Debut New Music Video For Latest Single 'Barely On My Mind'

The Regrettes share their new music video for "Barely On My Mind," directed by Claire Vogel. The video was recorded on the streets of Brooklyn ahead of their sold-out Irving Plaza show during the Further Joy headlining tour.

Vogel reveals, "for 'Barely On My Mind' we wanted to find a creative way to show what someone is saying isn't always what's on their mind. And sometimes, no matter how hard we try, our thoughts take over reason. The band was in New York on tour, and we had four hours to film before their show - battling unseasonably cold weather and intense winds. The crew included a dog, and everyone had a good time."

Today the band share their live version of their latest single, "Barely On My Mind (Live from Shaky Knees)," from their raucous Atlanta festival set in April which Paste Magazine named one of the festival's 10 best sets and said "provided a musical space that's as appropriate for opening a pit as it is for swaying hips" and "solidified the band as more rock and roll than much of the festival's headlining acts."

The band continues to dominate festival stages this year, performing at Coachella, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, Shaky Knees, Lollapalooza, Firefly, and more.

The band has remaining "Further Joy" headlining dates in the US in cities including Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Columbus, Seattle, San Francisco and more (full dates below). Tickets for these dates and VIP packages are available here.

The Regrettes' highly anticipated third studio album, Further Joy, is out now via Warner Records. With the album, The Regrettes, consisting of singer and songwriter, Lydia Night, as well as Genessa Gariano (guitar), Brooke Dickson (bass) and Drew Thomsen (drums), have written a manual for living in these times, replete with highly personalized songs about things we're all going through.

Night shares, "that phrase, 'further joy,' summarized what it meant to be on the hamster wheel of constantly chasing happiness, but in turn, that's what makes you unhappy. I was stuck in a loop of wanting to be better, wanting to be good, and therefore I couldn't be here. I couldn't be present."

The desire to break free of that cycle is what the band's third album, Further Joy, is all about, a joyous and self-aware soundtrack for those interested in what Lydia refers to as "dancing the pain away." Further Joy is available here in formats including digital/streaming, CD, and vinyl. Independent Record Stores and The Regrettes official store will have "Joy" pink vinyl.

Watch the new music video here:

The Regrettes Current Tour Dates

Jun 27- Rough Trade East - London, England

Jun 29 -Castlefield Bowl - Manchester, England

Jul 1 - Rock Werchter Festival Rotselaar, Belgium

Jul 2 - Main Square Festival - Arras, France

Jul 3 - Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day - Bilbao, Spain

Jul 5 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain (With Incubus)

Jul 6- Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

Jul 8- TRNSMT Festival - Glasgow, Scotland

Jul 9 - 2000 Trees - Cheltenham, England

Jul 10 - Montreux Jazz Festival - Montreux, Switzerland

Jul 23 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

Jul 26 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

Jul 27 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

Jul 28 - Lincoln Hall (Lolla Aftershow) - Chicago, IL (Support: Jackie Hayes)

Jul 29- Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL

Jul 31- Allegheny County Summer Concert Series - Hampton Township, PA

Aug 2- The Magic Stick - Detroit, MI

Aug 3 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

Aug 4 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

Aug 6- Innovation Fest - Kansas City, MO

Aug 8 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

Aug 11 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

Aug 12 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

Aug 13 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

Aug 16 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

Aug 17- Fortune Sound Club - Vancouver, BC

Aug 18 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

Aug 20 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

Sep 22-- Sep 25 -Firefly Music Festival - Dover, DE