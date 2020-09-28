VIDEO: The Night Flight Orchestra Release New Song and Music Video, 'Impossibile'
Download or save the song now!
The Night Flight Orchestra have released a new single and music video called "Impossibile."
Download or save the song at http://nblast.de/TNFO-Impossibile.
Check out the music video below!
The Night Flight Orchestra is a Swedish hard rock band from Helsingborg. They are signed to Nuclear Blast records. Formed in 2007 by Björn Strid and David Andersson while they were touring in the US with their band Soilwork, they were later joined by bassist Sharlee D'Angelo (Arch Enemy, Spiritual Beggars, ex-Mercyful Fate), Richard Larsson (Von Benzo), Jonas Källsbäck (Mean Streak) and, more recently, Sebastian Forslund (Kadwatha). They have released five studio albums.
