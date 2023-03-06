Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The National Perform 'Morning Tropic News' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The performance arrives on the heels of the band’s latest release, “New Order T-Shirt,” the second track from the forthcoming album.

Mar. 06, 2023  
In anticipation of their highly awaited, ninth studio album First Two Pages of Frankenstein (due April 28 on 4AD), The National performed the first single off of the album "Tropic Morning News" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this past Friday.

The performance arrives on the heels of the band's latest release, "New Order T-Shirt," the second track from the forthcoming album. The National partnered with New Order on a real, limited-edition New Order T-Shirt that pays homage to the Manchester band's iconic album designs, with a portion of the proceeds from the collab going to a charity of their choice. The National x New Order shirt is available here.

The 11-song First Two Pages of Frankenstein was produced by The National at Long Pond Studios in upstate New York and features guest appearances by Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens. Pre-order for the album is available now HERE.

After two back-to-back albums and several busy years of touring, First Two Pages of Frankenstein channels the group's revitalized chemistry into a body of work that beautifully balances elegant musicality with The National's more idiosyncratic impulses. Tracks such as "Grease in Your Hair" and "Ice Machines" were road-tested in 2022 before they were recorded, allowing the band to hone the material in real time. "To me the power of this record has to do with the intentionality and structure of the music meeting with a lot of accidental magic," Aaron Dessner adds.

The National will begin a 2023 world tour with a May 18-21 stand in Chicago. The itinerary also includes the band's first show at New York's Madison Square Garden on August 18 with very special guest Patti Smith and her band. Other shows feature opening sets from Soccer Mommy, The Beths and Bartees Strange. Tickets are on sale now; more information can be found at AmericanMary.com.

Formed in New York in 1999, The National has scored five top 10 albums on The Billboard 200, with 2017's Sleep Well Beast earning the Grammy for Best Alternative Album.

Tour Dates

May 18 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre *

May 19 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre *

May 20 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre *

May 21 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre *

May 23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

May 24 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

May 26 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Festival

May 28 - Napa, CA - Bottlerock Festival

May 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

June 2 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield *

June 3 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield *

June 4 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park *

June 5 - Burnaby, BC, Canada - Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park *

August 1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia ~

August 2 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia ~

August 3 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl ~

August 7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit ~

August 8 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ~

August 9 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ~

August 11 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom ~

August 12 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom ~

August 15 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ~

August 16 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ~

August 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden with very special guest Patti Smith and her band

UK/EU Dates

September 21 - Dublin, IRE - 3 Arena *

September 23 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena *

September 24 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena *

September 26 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace *

September 27 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace *

September 29 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome ^

September 30 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling-Halle ^

October 1 - Munich, DE - Zenith ^

October 4 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center ^

October 5 - Porto, PT - Super Bock Arena ^

October 6 - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno ^

Support:

*Soccer Mommy

~The Beths

^ Bartees Strange



