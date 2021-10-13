VIDEO: The Lumineers Share Music Video for 'Big Shot'

The Lumineers have announced the release of their second single "BIG SHOT," featured on their eagerly awaited new album, "Brightside". The track is joined by an official music video, streaming now at YouTube. "Brightside" arrives Friday, January 14, 2022, via Dualtone in the U.S. & Canada and Decca Records for the rest of the world.

Preorder the new album here.

Produced by longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron's Sun Mountain Studios in bucolic Boiceville, NY, "Brightside" marks The Lumineers' first new music in more than two years as well as the band's most joyous and spontaneous piece of work thus far.

The nine-song collection sees The Lumineers' co-founders/co-songwriters Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites performing virtually all of the eclectic, effervescent instrumentation, with Baron on a wide variety of keyboards and backing vocals and more by Simone Felice, touring members Byron Isaacs and Lauren Jacobson, famed backing singer Cindy Mizelle (Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews Band), The Felice Brothers' James Felice, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Diana DeMuth.

Watch the new music video here: