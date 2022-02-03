VIDEO: The Linda Lindas Perform Title Track of Debut Album 'Growing Up' on THE LATE SHOW

Last night, the Los Angeles-based all-female punk band, The Linda Lindas, performed "Growing Up," the lead single and title track from their newly announced anticipated debut album out 4/8 via Epitaph, on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Tonight, The Linda Lindas will also host a live streaming mini-concert from Humberto Leon's CHIFA restaurant in east LA. Fans can tune in at 6PM PST/ 9PM EST via Warby Parker's Instagram to watch the performance. The Linda Lindas will perform songs from their new album as well as previous releases.

Earlier this week the band announced their debut album Growing Up, with a video for the album's title track directed by Humberto Leon, co-founder of fashion brand Opening Ceremony. Rolling Stone called the track "catchy and danceable" saying "you can imagine teenagers screaming it from car windows on the last day of classes." Vulture called the single "playful, empowering, and catchy to boot," and SPIN hailed the album as "a full collection of coming of age, punk rock classics."

The video, completely shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max, features custom clothing from Rodarte & Batsheva, and eyewear from Warby Parker.

Watch the performance here:

Tour Dates

Feb 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's *

Apr 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

Apr 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

Apr 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

Apr 27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

Apr 28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

Apr 29 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

Apr 3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza #

Oct 22-23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival