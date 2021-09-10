VIDEO: The Late Ones Drop Visual for 'Feeling Myself'

Conscious reggae/hip-hop hybrid band The Late Ones have dropped a new music video for their latest single "Feeling Myself," from their upcoming debut studio album, "The Fourth Quarter", which is out October 8.

The video, directed by Kat Faith, captures the upbeat, feel-good summery jam, which the bands says "embodies empowerment and confidence given to us daily by a higher power." The video has a surreal feel, turning a typical party video into something more spiritual and meditative, while retaining all the fun.

The Late Ones are known for using their music as a tool to speak out against oppression and injustice, bringing a youthful and powerful presence to the reggae community, along with a unique spin by throwing old school hip hop to the mix.

The Late Ones first teased the album on their 2020 Lately EP, a powerful mix of conscious reggae and hip hop combined with protest music, social commentary, and uplifting messages. The EP featured the tracks "Babylon Exists," "Troubled Streets," "Brother's Keeper," and "The Noose."

The Fourth Quarter is the culmination of the band's 5-year journey battling through adversity whilst recording the album that addresses the current state of the world from the perspective of three young conscious men of color. The songwriting process for the project was unreal and natural.

Watch the video here: