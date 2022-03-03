VIDEO: The Head & the Heart Release Video for 'Virginia (Wind in the Night)'

The Head And The Heart have revealed the Jacqueline Justice directed video for their latest track "Virginia (Wind In The Night)." The song is the second released track from their forthcoming fifth studio album Every Shade of Blue out April 29th on Reprise/Warner Records.

The band has also announced they will perform "Virginia (Wind In The Night)" tomorrow, March 4 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

At AAA radio, the song was the #1 Greatest Gainer and moved up the chart from #28 to #15 - following #1 most added impact last week. Also, at Alternative Radio, Virginia (Wind In The Night) jumped from #42 to #36 in its first week after impact following a most added debut.

Jonathan Russell spoke about the inspiration behind the song, saying "Being from Virginia, for me this song represents a long and winding relationship to place - a place that is grounding. I'm often drawing on my life through symbolism as a way into someone else's psyche. It's part of my search for a deeper connection without having to compare our experiences directly. There is a reason this song has two titles. One is literal and one is symbolic. Not everyone is from Virginia, I know that. But I bet you have walked home and heard the wind in the night."

Every Shade of Blue was produced by GRAMMY-award winning songwriter, producer and engineer Jesse Shatkin (Sia, Pink, The Shins, Tegan and Sara) except for album tracks "Shadows", "Don't Show Your Weakness" and "Love We Make" which were produced by Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Wet), and "Paradigm", produced by John Hill and Sammy Witte (Florence + The Machine, Portugal The Man, Cage The Elephant), and mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge, NY.

Last month, The Head And The Heart announced the Every Shade of Blue 2022 North American Tour which kicks off May 20th. Special guests joining the band in select cities include Shakey Graves, Dawes and Jade Bird. Tickets for most shows are on sale now, with the 8/8 Salt Lake City, UT show going on sale at a later date.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

5/20/22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live *

5/22/22 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival

5/24/22 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

5/25/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater *

5/27/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - STAGE AE *

5/28/22 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater *

5/29/22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre *

5/31/22 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

6/1/22 - Northampton, MA - The Pines Theater at Look Park *

6/3/22 - Shelburne, VT - Ben & Jerry's Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum * SOLD OUT

6/4/22 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point *

6/6/22 - New York, NY - Pier 17 - The Rooftop * SOLD OUT

6/7/22 - New York, NY - Pier 17 - The Rooftop * JUST ADDED!

6/9/22 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap *

6/10/22 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

8/1/22 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^ JUST ADDED!

8/2/22 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^ SOLD OUT

8/4/22 - Houston, TX - Lawn at White Oak ^

8/5/22 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

8/6/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion ^

8/8/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Venue to be announced at a later date ^

8/9/22 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden ^

8/11/22 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

8/12/22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park ^ SOLD OUT

8/13/22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park ^ JUST ADDED!

8/16/22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield ^

8/18/22 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl ^

8/19/22 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre ^

8/20/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^

8/22/22 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^ SOLD OUT

8/23/22 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^ JUST ADDED!

9/14/22 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

9/15/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

9/17/22 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater #

9/20/22 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

9/21/22 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park #

9/22 - 9/25 - Dover, DE - Firefly Festival

9/23/22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! #

9/27/22 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

9/29/22 - Detroit, MI - Oakland University - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre #

9/30/22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

10/1/22 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

10/3/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

10/4/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

10/7/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory #

10/8/22 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park #

10/10/22 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company #

10/13/22 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre #

10/14/22 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

10/15/22 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater #



* Jade Bird

^ Dawes

# Shakey Graves