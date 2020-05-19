VIDEO: Taylor Momsen Covers Soundgarden's 'Halfway There' With Matt Cameron in Memory of Chris Cornell

Monday, May 18 marked the third anniversary of the tragic passing of Soundgarden singer and rock legend Chris Cornell. To honor his memory, The Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron collaborated on a powerful cover of Soudgarden's "Halfway There," which they recorded while in quarantine.

The original appears on the Soundgarden's 2012-released album King Animal. The Pretty Reckless recently released their new single "Death By Rock And Roll." Listen here.

The Pretty Reckless formed in New York City during 2008, and the musicians and late producer Kato Khandwala initially made waves with their 2010 debut Light Me Up. After countless gigs, the band returned with Going To Hell in 2014. Not only did the record crash the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200, but it also ignited three #1 hits -the gold-certified "Heaven Knows" (the biggest rock song of 2014), "fed Up World," and "Follow Me Down"- a feat that had not been accomplished by a female-fronted group since The Pretenders in 1984.

Meanwhile, their third offering, Who You Selling For, saw them return to #1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with "Take Me Down," which cemented them as "the first band to send its first four singles to #1 on the chart," according to Billboard. Praise followed from Vogue, Nylon, and more as the quartet lit up television shows such as Letterman and Conan. With over half-a-billion streams, they headlined countless sold out shows and toured with Guns N' Roses and ­many other heavy hitters.

