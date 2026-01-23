Rising R&B Artist BJRNCK to Embark on 'AGLM' Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rising R&B sensation BJRNCK has officially announced her “AGLM” tour, following the release of her debut EP, A Girl Like Me, out now via Geffen Records. The tour will hit Chicago, IL, New York, NY, and Los Angeles, CA.

BJRNCK recently launched her “Body Right” workout challenge, a complete fitness plan designed for fans everywhere to join. On the road to her debut, BJRNCK was seen on Kai Cenat’s Marathon Stream, starred in Future & Metro Boomin’s “Drink N Dance” music video, and featured on Omarion’s “Sunny Dayz,” which earned her first GRAMMY nomination.

Raised in Chicago, BJRNCK found her voice in the church. She later transitioned into recording, landing guest features with stars like Babyface and Omarion before dropping her debut single, "Real", in 2020. Her momentum continued with a Billboard 100 chart placement on Omarion’s "Taking Off."

Live Dates

25-Feb-26 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

1-Mar-26 - New York, NY - Baby's All Right

3-Mar-26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Mint

Photo credit: Austin Simkins (@saltystate)