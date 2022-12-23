Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tanya Nolan Shares Performance Visuals Of Her Holiday Single

Nolan plans to continue to release new music frequently in anticipation for a bigger body of work in the spring of 2023.

Dec. 23, 2022  

Tanya is currently enjoying the success of her most recent Billboard Top 25 single, "MY BEST," as it continues to dominate airwaves around the country. She is also gearing up to bless fans around the world with the REMIX of "MY BEST", featuring multi-award winning singer-songwriter and producer, CeeLo Green.

The LGBTQIA+ activist and openly gay woman of color, continues to give music lovers exactly what they came to get, "good music", as she plans to continue to release new music frequently in anticipation for a bigger body of work in the spring of 2023.

"I've been working at my musical craft most of my life and have put out music before, but this time just feels different. I am in a space where I can follow my dreams freely, control my destiny and tell my own personal truth," she adds. "I hope that my fans will relate to my stories and vibe with me on this journey."

Tanya Nolan is a soulful R&B/ Pop singer, songwriter, actor, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and producer known for her unique power vocals, original tracks and cinematic music videos in multiple genres including R&B, Pop, and Dance Music to name a few. A native of Galveston, TX, Tanya discovered her affinity to music at an early age. As a child, Tanya admired the music of Prince, Michael Jackson, and other greats from various genres of music. This led her to discover her own inner voice as a lead singer and songwriter.

Tanya arrived on the national stage with the release of her R&B record, "No Pressure." The record landed on TOP 40 radio stations across America including Music Choice and iHeartRadio. With the release of the dance remix, "No Pressure" (The Bruce Bang Remix), the remix charted on national Dance charts and was featured on C89.5 in Seattle, one of the top 10 radio stations in America along with KHTS, a Ryan Seacrest station in San Diego.

Tanya's follow-up release, "Smile On My Face," made its debut on national commercial radio in March of 2021. The song rose up the charts in less than 2 ½ weeks from 120 to #43. In April 2021, "Smile On My Face" also landed Tanya Nolan on Billboard's most added records in the Top 5 under Jennifer Hudson's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

"My Best", is currently on Billboard's Top 25 R&B Charts and the remix features the multi-talented and multi-talented, CeeLoo Green. Tanya's single, "Good Woman" also charted on Billboard's Top 20 R&B charts with consistent airplay on Sirius XM, Music Choice, PANDORA's Adult R&B Playlist and multiple R&B stations across America. She recently was featured as a special in-studio guest at Houston's #1 R&B station, Majic 102.1 with Funky Larry Jones and Ali Siddiq.

She was also a special guest on Sirius XM's Heart & Soul's Top 20 Platinum Countdown with BJ Stone. Tanya Nolan has been featured in various media outlets including Sheen Magazine, Voyage Houston, The Source Magazine, FOX affiliates, NBC affiliates, ABC News, Fox Soul's Track & Tales and many others. Tanya continues to build and expand her record label in the city of Houston with the zeal of a woman committed to creating music that is relatable.

Watch the performance here:



YouTube Partners with 8th All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) Photo
YouTube Partners with 8th All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)
Ahead of the highly anticipated 8th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) tagged ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal on 12-15 January 2023, global entertainment service YouTube, has entered into a partnership with AFRIMA, to help provide artist-focused educational sessions and live streaming support for the awards.
Rhian! Releases 2022s Holiday Anthem Be My Baby This Christmas Photo
Rhian! Releases 2022's Holiday Anthem 'Be My Baby This Christmas'
Produced by Rhian! in collaboration with Massimo Braghieri and recorded at Intonoise Studio in London, ‘Be My Baby This Christmas’ is 2022’s freshest holiday anthem, equipped with sleigh bells and shakers and boasting catchy and memorable lyrics that will get you straight into the Christmas spirit.
Sakis Gouzonis Releases New Album Wonderful Dream Photo
Sakis Gouzonis Releases New Album 'Wonderful Dream'
Wonderful Dream consists of ten tracks written and recorded by Sakis Gouzonis at the foot of Mount Olympus. Tracks include: A Sunny Day, What I Want To Be, It Will Come True, I Still Remember You, You Bring Me Joy, There Is A Way, Strength From The Source, This Is The Night, It Feels So Good, Hope And Glory.
††† (Crosses) Release Cover of George Michaels One More Try Photo
††† (Crosses) Release Cover of George Michael's 'One More Try'
In 2020, they instituted a holiday ritual by sharing a surprise cover of “The Beginning of the End” by Cause & Effect on Christmas Eve. They continued this tradition in 2021 with a cover of “Goodbye Horses” by Q Lazzarus. For 2022, they have unveiled “One More Try.” The song famously graced George Michael’s classic 1987 debut album, Faith.

From This Author - Michael Major


Review Roundup: Brendan Fraser Stars In THE WHALE Film AdaptationReview Roundup: Brendan Fraser Stars In THE WHALE Film Adaptation
December 22, 2022

THE WHALE has been stunning audiences since its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. Check out what critics thought of The Whale now!
UNQUIET MUSIC LTD To Release Second Single 'I Do Remember the Feeling'UNQUIET MUSIC LTD To Release Second Single 'I Do Remember the Feeling'
December 22, 2022

Unquiet Music Ltd’s 2020 debut album, “In the Name of… (A Prayer for our Times)”, was an arresting mix of contemporary classical structures, urgent solo and choral voices, and electric art-rock sonority. An abstracted electronic Mass, it merged Messaien-ic detail and depth with needle-like mechanistic precision and a hallucinatory atmosphere.
Sharon Watkins Releases 'The One That Got Away'Sharon Watkins Releases 'The One That Got Away'
December 22, 2022

Building on this, Sharon Watkins’ last single won the international song contest 'Song of the Summer', run by California-based company “Artist Republik”, triumphing as an underdog against more than 10,000 entries. Collaborating with producer Sam Miller (The Hoosiers, One Direction), ‘The One That Got Away’ is an intimate acoustic ballad.
VIDEO: Lizzo Opens the Doors of Her New Home to CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVIDEO: Lizzo Opens the Doors of Her New Home to CBS SUNDAY MORNING
December 22, 2022

A decade after being forced to sleep in her car, superstar singer Lizzo has bought her first home and has opened the doors for CBS SUNDAY MORNING. In her first network TV interview in the home, Lizzo tells Tracy Smith owning a home is a milestone for her. Watch a video preview of the new special now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares THAT '90s SHOW TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Shares THAT '90s SHOW Trailer
December 22, 2022

Netflix released the official trailer for That '90s Show. Additionally, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will appear as special guests on the show. Jay (Mace Coronel) is also the son of Kelso and Jackie. Watch the new video trailer now!
share