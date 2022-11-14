VIDEO: Tank and The Bangas return to TODAY to perform “Communion In My Cup”
In addition, the band continues their residency at New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club from November 18 - 20.
Best New Artist Grammy nominees Tank and The Bangas returned to the "TODAY Show" to perform their track "Communion In My Cup" featuring The Ton3s.
In addition, the band continues their residency at New York's Blue Note Jazz Club from November 18 - 20. The upcoming run of dates features a variety of special guests such as Big Freedia, Kat Edmonson, Brandee Younger and Isaiah Sharkey. Full performance schedule can be found below.
"Communion In My Cup" originally appeared on the band's third studio album, Red Balloon, which is out now on Verve Records to widespread praise. Predominantly produced by Tank and the Bangas, the 16-track album includes contributions from Freedia, Alex Isley, Masego, Lalah Hathaway, Jacob Collier, Questlove, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Hamiltones, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Wayne Brady.
The new work has evolved and pushes the band to a new level, shedding light on their unique observations and songwriting reflecting on the ills of America while also celebrating the beauty of Black life.
Most recently, the band teamed up with acclaimed hip-hop duo EARTHGANG for a remix of "Communion In My Cup."
New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas rose to prominence in 2017 following their unanimous NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest victory. In 2019, the band released their major label debut, Green Balloon, on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise. Last year, Tank and The Bangas released their EP Friend Goals, featuring CHIKA, Duckwrth and PJ Morton.
Throughout their career the group has performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Austin City Limits" and "TODAY." Tank and The Bangas have toured non-stop, selling out venues both stateside and abroad including festival appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo and the Newport Jazz Festival.
Tank and The Bangas are Tarriona "Tank" Ball (lead vocals), Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute), Joshua Johnson (drums) and Norman Spence (keys).
Watch the performance here:
TANK AND THE BANGAS LIVE
November 18-New York, NY-Blue Note Jazz Club (Two Shows)†
November 19-New York, NY-Blue Note Jazz Club (Two Shows)‡
November 20-New York, NY-Blue Note Jazz Club (Two Shows)§
December 31-New Orleans, LA-Big Night New Orleans at Mardi Gras World
†w/ Big Freedia
‡w/ Kat Edmonson and Brandee Younger
§w/ Isaiah Sharkey
From This Author - Michael Major
