VIDEO: Tame Impala Releases 'Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)'

Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) announced The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set available February 18, 2022 via Interscope, featuring B-Sides and remixes of his GRAMMY-nominated 2020 album.

The physical version will feature 2 transparent red LP's and alternate artwork including a 40-page booklet and The Slow Rush 2050 calendar. Both the physical and digital versions released on February 18 will feature two never-before-heard b-sides, the pre-album single "Patience" (both original and remix), plus additional extended versions and remixes including "Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)" out today.

The Slow Rush, released in 2020 has amassed over 1.3 billion streams worldwide. The album landed at #1 album in multiple territories and was his highest charting album to date in both the US and UK with 14 top 10 chart positions around the world. The album serves as a deep reflection on the passage of time. "The Slow Rush is an extraordinarily detailed opus," said Pitchfork. "I have to marvel that all this sound and history comes from Parker alone, picking every string and twisting every knob." The Slow Rush has amassed over one billion streams and counting.

In addition to its chart success, Parker won an ARIA Awards haul, taking home Album of the Year, Best Group, Best Rock Album, Engineer of the Year and Producer of the Year. Parker was nominated for two GRAMMY Awards in 2021 for Best Alternative Album and Best Rock Song for the single Lost In Yesterday. This marked his third nomination in the Alternative category, having previously been nominated for Currents and Lonerism. The Slow Rush was also nominated for two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award (AMA).

After two pre-pandemic sold-out shows at the Los Angeles Forum in March 2020, Tame Impala has returned to North America for a series of sold-out headlining festival appearances and arena shows. Upcoming shows include headline appearances at Outside Lands festival and 2 nights at the Hollywood Bowl. Perfume Genius will support at the Hollywood Bowl and Sudan Archives are the support for the dates in Texas. Full tour dates are listed below.

Parker has emerged as one of the most influential voices of the last decade. Thanks to the ravenous demand of fans for a transcendent live performance, Tame Impala has headlined festivals and theatres around the world and released four full length albums - InnerSpeaker, Lonerism, the RIAA Platinum-Certified Currents and The Slow Rush. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with The Weeknd, Travis Scott, SZA, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Kanye West, Kali Uchis, Theophilus London, Miguel, A$AP Rocky and more.

Watch the music video here: