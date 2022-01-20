VIDEO: Sorana & David Guetta Share New Single 'redruM'

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Sorana has joined forces with longtime collaborator and superstar DJ/producer David Guetta for her Atlantic Records debut single - "redruM" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Influenced by classic psychological horror, The Shining, "redruM" interpolates the pulsating chorus melody of Kanye West's "Heartless," personally approved by Ye, who shares co-writing credit for the track with Sorana. Anchored by Guetta's signature driving bass lines and huge synths, the inescapably catchy bop, comes to life in its dark and twisted music video - which sees Sorana haunting the halls of a Shining-style hotel with glowing blue braids, evoking her Sailor Moon obsession. Watch the companion visual premiering now at Guetta's official YouTube channel.

"My debut single 'redruM' tells the story of two people falling in love with the same person," says Sorana. "In the end, one will be happy in love and the other one will be heartbroken. In the lyrics, I compare the pain of heartbreak to a murder because in my experience, heartbreaks have been tough and hard to get over. The song is an ironic take on how people dramatically react to heartbreak. Love comes and goes so we might as well enjoy it while it lasts."

Sitting in her room in Romania at just three-years-old, Sorana realized she had a voice when she caught herself singing along to a Whitney Houston cassette. She decided, right then and there, that she would be a singer, and would learn the dedication and drive that such a career choice required along the way. As her dreams quickly outgrew her hometown, she made the tough decision to move to London where she worked long hours at a pub to be able to support herself while diligently filling her days off with countless songwriting sessions.

Sorana's fierce ambition, determination, and hustle paid off when her talents landed her a publishing deal in London. Racking up more than 5,000 hours of songwriting sessions, Sorana proved herself as a pop force, co-writing a string of international hits including The Chainsmokers & ILLENIUM's chart-topping, platinum certified "Takeaway," Feat. Lennon Stella, Ava Max's "OMG What's Happening," and the BRIT Award-nominated, platinum certified "Heartbreak Anthem" by Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix. The latter reached the top of the charts in more than 20 countries, becoming the #2 song of 2021 on UK radio.

Having cemented herself as a creative and compelling songwriter, Sorana started to dive into her own artistry, co-writing and lending her incredible voice to Alan Walker's "Lost Control" which generated over 110M worldwide streams and counting. Through additional features and co-writes, the now LA-based songstress has officially surpassed an impressive 1 billion global streams. With more unique and powerful pop on the horizon, Sorana continues to bring her dream to life.

Listen to the new single here: