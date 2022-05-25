VIDEO: Skid Row Share 'The Gang's All Here' Music Video

Skid Row have released a music video for their latest single 'The Gang's All Here', taken from the anticipated new studio album The Gang's All Here, available October 14, 2022.

"By the fans for the fans!" is the mantra for this video as the band has called upon their loyal and dedicated fanbase to help create the video by submitting live-video footage and photos from Skid Row's recent 2022 concerts, as well as behind-the-scenes rehearsal moments.

The video is a testament to the power Skid Row have on and offstage, as well as the chemistry within the band and with their fans.

"'The Gang's All Here' for me represents the brotherhood of this band. And with the addition on Erik our bond is more solid than ever. Our fans have always been part of the family, so when it was time to shoot a video, we handed the camera work over to them. After all, they have the best perspective to capture the excitement of a Skid Row show." - Scotti Hill

"I'm so f'ing psyched to finally release this video! This video is by the fans for the fans. A big shout out to all the fans who made this video happen. Thank you!" - Erik Grönwall

The song itself (and forthcoming album of the same name) was produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Ghost). This first single finds the band celebrating the spirit of being fully united and stronger than ever... out to reclaim their turf and title as true Hard Rock Royalty.

The Gang's All Here - you, the band, and the attitude of being forever wild and young at heart. The Gang's All Here will rekindle everything you felt that first time hearing this band. It's like the first time you heard Skid Row, all over again.

Watch the new music video here: