VIDEO: Sam Hunt Releases 'Water Under the Bridge' Music Video

Country superstar Sam Hunt releases the official music video of his new song, "Water Under the Bridge" - out now. Directed by Mason W. Dixon, the "Water Under the Bridge" video exudes lightheartedness and good vibes matching what iHeart Country calls "a perfect summertime anthem."

"Water Under the Bridge," written by Hunt with Chris LaCorte, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, is "a fun, fast paced trip down memory lane with lyrics and melody reflecting the carefree days of youth," according to MusicRow, and Billboard says Hunt serves up "a twangy slice of nostalgia for childhood summers" delivered with "a deft blend of wistfulness and devil-may-care attitude."

"Water Under the Bridge" follows Hunt's recent No. 1 smash hit "23," also written by Hunt with the trio of LaCorte, McAnally, and Osborne. "23" was Hunt's eighth chart-topping hit and has amassed over 180M global streams. The pair of songs are the latest from Hunt since his No. 1 debuting album SOUTHSIDE featuring multiple back-to-back No. 1 hits with "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," "Kinfolks," and "Hard To Forget."

The Platinum-selling project debuted to critical acclaim with the album and various tracks landing on multiple "Best of" lists for 2020 including The New York Times Best Albums and NPR's Best Songs ("Hard To Forget"). The album earned additional praise from American Songwriter, Associated Press, Billboard¸ Entertainment Weekly, NPR, Pitchfork, Slate, The Ringer and more.

Fans can find Hunt touring across the country with upcoming shows this weekend in Harrington, Del; York, Pa; and Atlantic City, N.J. For information on Sam Hunt, visit here.

Watch the new music video here: