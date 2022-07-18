Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sam Hunt Releases 'Water Under the Bridge' Music Video

“Water Under the Bridge” was written by Hunt with Chris LaCorte, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 18, 2022  

Country superstar Sam Hunt releases the official music video of his new song, "Water Under the Bridge" - out now. Directed by Mason W. Dixon, the "Water Under the Bridge" video exudes lightheartedness and good vibes matching what iHeart Country calls "a perfect summertime anthem."

"Water Under the Bridge," written by Hunt with Chris LaCorte, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, is "a fun, fast paced trip down memory lane with lyrics and melody reflecting the carefree days of youth," according to MusicRow, and Billboard says Hunt serves up "a twangy slice of nostalgia for childhood summers" delivered with "a deft blend of wistfulness and devil-may-care attitude."

"Water Under the Bridge" follows Hunt's recent No. 1 smash hit "23," also written by Hunt with the trio of LaCorte, McAnally, and Osborne. "23" was Hunt's eighth chart-topping hit and has amassed over 180M global streams. The pair of songs are the latest from Hunt since his No. 1 debuting album SOUTHSIDE featuring multiple back-to-back No. 1 hits with "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," "Kinfolks," and "Hard To Forget."

The Platinum-selling project debuted to critical acclaim with the album and various tracks landing on multiple "Best of" lists for 2020 including The New York Times Best Albums and NPR's Best Songs ("Hard To Forget"). The album earned additional praise from American Songwriter, Associated Press, Billboard¸ Entertainment Weekly, NPR, Pitchfork, Slate, The Ringer and more.

Fans can find Hunt touring across the country with upcoming shows this weekend in Harrington, Del; York, Pa; and Atlantic City, N.J. For information on Sam Hunt, visit here.

Watch the new music video here:

VIDEO: Sam Hunt Releases 'Water Under the Bridge' Music Video
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Leah Remini's Crossword Game Show PEOPLE PUZZLER Sets Season Three Return
July 18, 2022

Hosted by two-time Emmy® Award winner and Daytime Emmy nominee for Outstanding Game Show Host Leah Remini, and based on the iconic crossword puzzles in PEOPLE, the No. 1 magazine brand in the country, season three of PEOPLE PUZZLER will feature the familiar pop culture quiz fare along with some special contestants and show themes.
Judith Light, Luke Kirby & More Join the Cast of the Disney+ OUT OF MY MIND Original Movie
July 18, 2022

Disney+ announced that acclaimed actress Rosemarie DeWitt (“The Staircase”), and Emmy® Award-winning actors Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Judith Light (“American Crime Story”) have been added to the cast of “Out of My Mind,” a Disney+ Original movie adaptation of Sharon Draper’s award-winning novel of the same name.
HBO Announces Princess Diana Documentary THE PRINCESS
July 18, 2022

HBO Original documentary film THE PRINCESS is an intimate and immersive look at the life of Princess Diana, directed by Academy Award® nominee Ed Perkins (“Black Sheep” “Tell Me Who I Am”) and produced by Lightbox, Academy Award®-winning Simon Chinn (“Man on Wire” “Searching for Sugar Man”) and Emmy®-winning Jonathan Chinn (“LA92” HBO’s “Tina”).
INTIMATE APPAREL to Premiere on PBS in September
July 18, 2022

Set in turn of the century New York, Intimate Apparel tells the story of Esther (Kearstin Piper Brown), a lonely, single African American woman who makes her living sewing corsets and ladies’ undergarments. Featuring a libretto by Lynn Nottage, based on her play, and music by Ricky Ian Gordon, the opera is directed by Bartlett Sher.
Hannah Waddingham, Dwayne Johnson & More to Present at The 2022 ESPYS
July 18, 2022

Stars and athletes scheduled to present this year include John Boyega (Golden Globe® Award-winning actor and producer, “Small Axe”), Alison Brie (“Spin Me Round”), Ciara (GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Aubrey Plaza (“Emily the Criminal”), and more.