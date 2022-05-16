VIDEO: Rufus Wainwright Shares 'Over the Rainbow' From 'Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios'

2x GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright has shared "Over The Rainbow," featured on his upcoming Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios and available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios - an all-new performance of his groundbreaking tribute to Judy Garland, Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall, recorded last year at Los Angeles' famed Capitol Studios - arrives via BMG on Friday, June 10, celebrating the legendary Garland's 100th birthday. Pre-orders are available now.

First presented last year as a virtual livestream concert event, Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios sees Wainwright using the very microphone Garland herself used while making her own historic recordings at Capitol Studios, backed by a four-piece jazz ensemble before a micro-audience comprised entirely of 2x Academy Award-winning actress RenÃ©e Zellweger, winner of 2020's "Best Actress" Oscar for her spectacular performance as Garland in 2019's Judy.

Among the concert's many highlights is a special duet rendition of "Happy Days Are Here Again/Get Happy" performed alongside award-winning Concord recording artist Kristin Chenoweth, as well as the show-stopping "The Man That Got Away" and "Puttin' On The Ritz," both joined by official live performance videos streaming now via YouTube.

Wainwright will further celebrate Garland's centenary with a pair of exclusive live residencies, Rufus Does Judy at City Winery, set for City Winery in New York City (June 5, 7, 8, 10) and Chicago (June 16-17). Wainwright performs two shows each night, joined by special guests Laura Benanti (June 5), 2022 Tony Award-nominee Sharon D Clarke (June 7), Mx Justin Vivian Bond (June 8), and Molly Ringwald (June 10. Early sets will cover songs from "When You're Smiling" to "San Francisco," while late shows will feature "I Can't Give You Anything But Love" to "Chicago," with additional surprise numbers during both sets. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit here.

In addition, Wainwright will discuss Garland's lasting legacy with a very special event at New York City's famed 92NY, set for Thursday, June 2. Joined by acclaimed actresses Lea Michele and Molly Ringwald, Wainwright will discuss with moderator Jordan Roth the many sides of Judy Garland - her dazzling and iconic performances, her ongoing influence on American culture at large, and how she's inspiring a new generation of artists and performers.

Wainwright, Ringwald, and Michele will discuss the significance of Garland's Carnegie Hall concert, their personal connection to Garland's work, her still-evolving legacy, how grief over her death helped to spark the gay rights movement at the Stonewall Inn in 1969, and much more.

Meanwhile, Wainwright recently returned to the road with his Unfollow The Rules Tour, resuming this Monday, May 16 at Toronto, ON's historic Massey Hall and then travelling the world through November. The upcoming run will see Wainwright performing classic songs, fan favorites, and tracks from his highly praised new album, 2020's GRAMMYÂ® and Juno Award-nominated Unfollow The Rules, both solo and backed by his brand-new live combo, Brian Green (John Legend, Michael BublÃ©) as music director, guitar and backing vocals; Jacob Mann on keyboard, piano and backing vocals; and Alan Hampton on bass, guitar, ukulele and backing vocals.

What's more, Wainwright will present his acclaimed 2018 opera, Hadrian, with a special one-night-only performance at Madrid, Spain's historic Teatro Real on July 22. Wainwright will also team up the Los Angeles Phil for an exclusive performance set for L.A.'s Walt Disney Concert Hall on June 2, 2023.

Wainwright's sixth full-length release and first live album, 2007's Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall was recorded and produced by Phil Ramone over two sold-out nights at Carnegie Hall, backed by a full 36-piece orchestra and special guest appearances from his sister Martha Wainwright, his mother Kate McGarrigle, and Garland's daughter, Lorna Luft. The album proved an immediate cultural landmark, feted by worldwide media attention and critical acclaim while earning Wainwright his first-ever GRAMMYÂ® Award nomination (for "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album").

Due to popular demand, Wainwright recreated his momentous tribute to Garland with sold-out, star-studded performances at such renowned venues as Paris' L'Olympia, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, and the London Palladium, the latter of which was filmed and released on DVD as Rufus! Rufus! Rufus! Does Judy! Judy! Judy!: Live from the London Palladium.

Watch the new visualizer here:

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT UNFOLLOW THE RULES TOUR 2022

MAY

16 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

17 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall Babeville (Babeville)

19 - Ottawa, ON - Babs Asper Theatre, National Arts Centre

20 - Quebec City, QB - Palais Montcalm

21 - Montreal, QB - Salle Wilfred-Pelletier

29 - Reykjavik, IS - Harpa Center

JUNE

5 - New York, NY - City Winery (Two Shows) *

7 - New York, NY - City Winery *

8 - New York, NY - City Winery *

10 - New York, NY - City Winery (Two Shows) *

14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford

16 - Chicago, IL - City Winery (Two Shows) *

17 - Chicago, IL - City Winery (Two Shows) *

23 - Worthing, UK - Worthing Assembly Halls

25 - Bath, UK - Bath Forum

26 - Rhyl, UK - Rhyl Pavilion Theatre

28 - Vienna, AT - Volkstheater

30 - Zaragoza, ES - Parque Grande JosÃ© Antonio Labordeta

JULY

2 - Vigo, ES - Vigo Foundation Theater

6 - Dublin, IR - National Concert Hall

7 - Kassel, DE - Kulturzelt

11 - Amstelveen, NL - Amsterdamse Bostheater (SOLD OUT)

19 - Frankfurt, DE - Palmengarten

27 - Madrid, ES - Teatro Real â€

30 - Glasgow, UK - Kelvingrove Bandstand

SEPTEMBER

14 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

15 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre

17 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

OCTOBER

9 - Hammondsport, NY - Concerts at Point of the Bluff Vineyards

11 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

12 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

NOVEMBER

12 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffmann Center For The Performing Arts

JUNE 2023

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall â€¡

# # #

* Rufus Does Judy at City Winery

â€ Hadrian

â€¡ w/The LA Phil