VIDEO: Rising Artist Drew Haley Releases 'Fool To Remember'

Country singer/songwriter Drew Haley releases her new single and music video, "Fool to Remember" on June 12, 2020. "Fool To Remember" debuted on Apple Hot Tracks Country! In addition, Drew is proud to have her first CMT music video debut with "Fool To Remember". It is currently featured on CMT.com's music video page beginning Friday, June 12.







"Fool to Remember" is a song listeners won't forget. It's a heartfelt reflection on memories of what used to be, and holding on to a past you're not quite ready to let go of. Drew's emotional lyrics lay the groundwork for the perfect sad song, and the passion in her voice makes it clear she's been there before. Drew's voice takes center stage against a simple acoustic arrangement.



"As a songwriter, you always hope that someone out there will relate in some way to your songs, maybe find hope & healing thru them. I'm a sucker for writing sad songs and 'Fool to Remember' is definitely one of the most vulnerable, soul poured out on paper, heartbreak songs I've ever written. Its a bit scary and exciting all at the same time to be finally releasing it." -Drew Haley



The beautiful music video "Fool to Remember" was produced by Austin Peckham of Create Nash. The video adds visual emotion to the song and Drew's stunning beauty on camera matches her velvet vocals. Through the video, Drew tells a highly relatable story of love, what could have been, and the pain of those memories not easily forgotten.

