Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Regina Spektor Performs on LATE NIGHT Ahead of Sold Out US Tour

The song is from her acclaimed eighth studio album, Home, before and after, which was released last year to critical praise.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Regina Spektor recently stopped by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" for a performance of "What Might Have Been," which aired last night.

The song is from her acclaimed eighth studio album, Home, before and after, which was released last year to critical praise.

Spektor is gearing up to embark on her highly anticipated, sold out rescheduled North American tour, which begins March 1 in Ithaca, New York, with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, Washington D.C., and more.

Tour Dates

March 1-State Theater-Ithaca, NY
March 2-Massey Hall-Toronto, ON
March 3-Michigan Theater-Ann Arbor, MI
March 5-Warfield-San Francisco, CA
March 7-Walt Disney Concert Hall-Los Angeles, CA
March 8-The Magnolia-San Diego, CA
March 11-Tabernacle-Atlanta, GA
March 13-Ryman Auditorium -Nashville, TN
March 15-Warner Theater-Washington, DC
March 16-Capitol Theater-Port Chester, NY
March 18-Wellmont Theater-Montclair, NJ

Regina Spektor is synonymous with New York City. The Russian-Jewish-American singer, songwriter and pianist got her own Sign on the Bronx Walk of Fame, as well as "Regina Spektor Day," (June 11, 2019) proclaimed by Mayor Bill DeBlasio.

The Grammy Award nominee first saw commercial success with the RIAA Gold-certified LP, Begin to Hope, which includes the singles "On the Radio," "Better" and "Samson," as well as "Fidelity," which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Spektor's fifth album, Far (2009), and sixth album, What We Saw From the Cheap Seats (2012), both debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Spektor has performed at The White House as well as on Broadway, "Saturday Night Live" and contributed to many projects spanning film, television, and music including The Hamilton Mixtape.



VIDEO: HBO Releases Trailer For THE WEEKND: LIVE AT SOFI STADIUM Photo
VIDEO: HBO Releases Trailer For THE WEEKND: LIVE AT SOFI STADIUM
The Weeknd brings fans up-close with a special intimate concert performance exclusively on HBO. THE WEEKND: LIVE AT SOFI STADIUM offers a front-row seat to the artist’s thrilling 95-minute setlist – including top hits “Starboy,” “Blinding Lights,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming,” and more. Watch the video trailer now!
Rebecca Black Releases Debut Album Let Her Burn” Photo
Rebecca Black Releases Debut Album 'Let Her Burn”
Rebecca Black continues to win over the hearts of music fans and media across generations via the internet. Internet queen, singer, songwriter and queer creator Rebecca Black delivers a debut studio album “Let Her Burn” and introduces herself as a new kind of popstar; one the world has never seen before! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Kid Koala & Lelani Link For Things Are Gonna Change Photo
Kid Koala & Lelani Link For 'Things Are Gonna Change'
Kid Koala shares a new single and video from the project, “Things Are Gonna Change,” featuring rising Los Angeles art pop artist Lealani on guest lead vocals. The socially conscious party anthem is accompanied by a music video using stop-motion graphics of exploding vinyl records and studio circuitry brought to life by Montreal production company.
Vocalist Tammy McCann to Release Do I Move You? Photo
Vocalist Tammy McCann to Release 'Do I Move You?'
Co-produced by Grammy winning bassist/bandleader John Clayton, who worked with McCann when she performed at the Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles in 2021, and longtime collaborator guitarist Fareed Haque, McCann’s Do I Move You? was created at the end of the COVID-19 quarantine period.

From This Author - Michael Major


Rebecca Black Releases Debut Album 'Let Her Burn”Rebecca Black Releases Debut Album 'Let Her Burn”
February 9, 2023

Rebecca Black continues to win over the hearts of music fans and media across generations via the internet. Internet queen, singer, songwriter and queer creator Rebecca Black delivers a debut studio album “Let Her Burn” and introduces herself as a new kind of popstar; one the world has never seen before! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Kid Koala & Lelani Link For 'Things Are Gonna Change'Kid Koala & Lelani Link For 'Things Are Gonna Change'
February 9, 2023

Kid Koala shares a new single and video from the project, “Things Are Gonna Change,” featuring rising Los Angeles art pop artist Lealani on guest lead vocals. The socially conscious party anthem is accompanied by a music video using stop-motion graphics of exploding vinyl records and studio circuitry brought to life by Montreal production company.
Burt Bacharach, Composer of PROMISES, PROMISES & More, Passes Away at 94Burt Bacharach, Composer of PROMISES, PROMISES & More, Passes Away at 94
February 9, 2023

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Burt Bacharach has passed away at 94. Bacharach was the award-winning composer of the hit musical Promises, Promises. He also contributed to The Boy From Oz, The Look of Love, and What's It All About? Bacharach Reimagined.
Vocalist Tammy McCann to Release 'Do I Move You?'Vocalist Tammy McCann to Release 'Do I Move You?'
February 9, 2023

Co-produced by Grammy winning bassist/bandleader John Clayton, who worked with McCann when she performed at the Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles in 2021, and longtime collaborator guitarist Fareed Haque, McCann’s Do I Move You? was created at the end of the COVID-19 quarantine period.
Bad Sounds Shares New Single 'Hard MF 2 Luv'Bad Sounds Shares New Single 'Hard MF 2 Luv'
February 9, 2023

Bristol based duo Bad Sounds return with smooth, new track “Hard MF 2 Luv”. A soothing offering just in time for Valentine’s Day. Self-produced by Bad Sounds, and mixed by Nathan Boddy (Mura Masa, Biig Piig, PinkPantheress), the band have continued to evolve their magic formula, which now, sees them at the top of their game.
share