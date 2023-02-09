VIDEO: Regina Spektor Performs on LATE NIGHT Ahead of Sold Out US Tour

Regina Spektor recently stopped by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" for a performance of "What Might Have Been," which aired last night.

The song is from her acclaimed eighth studio album, Home, before and after, which was released last year to critical praise.

Spektor is gearing up to embark on her highly anticipated, sold out rescheduled North American tour, which begins March 1 in Ithaca, New York, with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, Washington D.C., and more.

Tour Dates

March 1-State Theater-Ithaca, NY

March 2-Massey Hall-Toronto, ON

March 3-Michigan Theater-Ann Arbor, MI

March 5-Warfield-San Francisco, CA

March 7-Walt Disney Concert Hall-Los Angeles, CA

March 8-The Magnolia-San Diego, CA

March 11-Tabernacle-Atlanta, GA

March 13-Ryman Auditorium -Nashville, TN

March 15-Warner Theater-Washington, DC

March 16-Capitol Theater-Port Chester, NY

March 18-Wellmont Theater-Montclair, NJ

Regina Spektor is synonymous with New York City. The Russian-Jewish-American singer, songwriter and pianist got her own Sign on the Bronx Walk of Fame, as well as "Regina Spektor Day," (June 11, 2019) proclaimed by Mayor Bill DeBlasio.

The Grammy Award nominee first saw commercial success with the RIAA Gold-certified LP, Begin to Hope, which includes the singles "On the Radio," "Better" and "Samson," as well as "Fidelity," which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Spektor's fifth album, Far (2009), and sixth album, What We Saw From the Cheap Seats (2012), both debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Spektor has performed at The White House as well as on Broadway, "Saturday Night Live" and contributed to many projects spanning film, television, and music including The Hamilton Mixtape.