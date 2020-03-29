VIDEO: Queen Guitarist Brian May Teaches Fans How to Play 'Keep Yourself Alive' on Guitar

Queen guitarist Brian May is teaching fans how to play Keep Yourself Alive.

He took to Instagram to teach the guitar section of the song.

"How the guitar part goes. Of course I don't sing it ! Someone else does that !" he wrote in the caption.

