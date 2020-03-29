VIDEO: Queen Guitarist Brian May Teaches Fans How to Play 'Keep Yourself Alive' on Guitar
Queen guitarist Brian May is teaching fans how to play Keep Yourself Alive.
He took to Instagram to teach the guitar section of the song.
"How the guitar part goes. Of course I don't sing it ! Someone else does that !" he wrote in the caption.
Watch the full video below!
How the guitar part goes. Of course I don't sing it ! Someone else does that ! But you guys can this time ! The slowed down version comes next ! Take care out there ! Bri
A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on Mar 24, 2020 at 7:20pm PDT