VIDEO: Pop Artist Shenna Returns With Fun And Playful Visual For 'Try Another Taste'

Today Syrian African-American pop artist Shenna unveils her newest visual for her latest single release "Try Another Taste". The colorful and playful nature of the video pays homage to the upbeat and breezy track that was released in August.

The video, shot and edited by Lawrence Turner and Malcolm Fong, was shot entirely in Shenna's Brooklyn apartment. In the video, Shenna showcases her colorful personality and creativity with various self-styled costumes. "Try Another Taste" is a vibrant expression of unexpected love. Shenna is singing to someone stuck in a love-rut; always ending up "left on the shelf." " She showcases being able to switch it up to be that perfect flavor by channeling different characters through her fashion and hair throughout the scenes.

"Try Another Taste" marks Shenna's first release after her EP Blue Memories, that was lauded by fans and critics alike. The introspective and thoughtful EP grabbed the attention of The Washington Post, who also highlighted her appearance at DC's All Things Go Fall Classic festival where she opened for Melanie Martinez.

Shenna will have some new and exciting announcements in the coming months.

