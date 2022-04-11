VIDEO: Pinegrove Share Live 'Iodine' Video From Artists Den 'Live From My Den' Series

Pinegrove performed "Iodine" from their latest album, 11:11, this past Friday on the new season's premiere episode of Artists Den's weekly series Live from My Den. The performance and interview were filmed at Brooklyn, NY's Complete Music Studios. Live from My Den is made possible and brought to life by Hard Rock, and in partnership with FUJIFILM North America Corporation (Fujifilm). Pinegrove are currently on tour. The full list of North American dates is below.

The third season of Live from My Den will feature a wide range of top artists and rising stars spanning an equally diverse array of musical genres, including Latin star Justin Quiles, synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay, and singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins. Three episodes were filmed in iconic Hard Rock locations across the country (The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood, and Hard Rock Cafe New Orleans) with intimate live audiences of fans.

Along with dynamic live performances, each artist will answer questions drawn from their own fan communities. In the Creative Tour segment, artists offer a peek into their artistic spaces and processes, including tours of their homes, recording studios, album artwork, or even their favorite restaurants. With its intimate setting and inspiring approach, Live from My Den gives fans a truly unique hi-fidelity experience with a caliber of storytelling that has made Artists Den a global hallmark for more than a decade. Hard Rock has been at the heart of one-of-a-kind live music and entertainment for 50 years and these episodes help to tell a deeper story on how location has inspired memorable moments of artist creativity and passions through their music.

With support from Fujifilm, a group of seven aspiring image-makers has been selected for the exclusive opportunity to learn first-hand - from the Artists Den production team - how an episode of Live from My Den is made. They will be given time with the crew to ask questions, receive hands-on training with FUJIFILM X Series and GFX System cameras and lenses, and get a chance to experience the inner workings of a multi-camera production live, while documenting it all with Fujifilm gear. To read about their stories and see their images, please visit here.

Furthermore, each episode of Live from My Den highlights a local charity organization important to the artist, to be promoted via donation links and targeted messaging. In this uncertain time, as we work through the complexities of living in a post-pandemic world, Artists Den and its partners are excited to give back to the community through Delivering Good, an organization uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations, and individuals to support people affected by poverty and tragedy, including those displaced from their homes due to the conflict in Ukraine. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.delivering-good.org.

Watch the new performance here:

Tour Dates

APRIL

12 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

13 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

16 & 17 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

19 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

21 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

23 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory

24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

JULY

21 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

23 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

25 & 26 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

AUGUST

2 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

3 & 4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl-Nashville

8 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

9 - New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA

11 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

12 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

13 - Charleston, SC - The Charleston Pour House