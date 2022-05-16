VIDEO: Phoebe Bridgers Drops Official 'Sidelines' Music Video

Today, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has dropped the official music video for "Sidelines," her first original song since the Grammy-nominated album Punisher two years ago.

"Sidelines" is the featured track for Hulu's original series "Conversations with Friends," an adaptation of Sally Rooney's critically acclaimed, best-selling novel. All episodes of the series premiered yesterday, May 15.

The music video features footage of Phoebe - a huge fan of Rooney - recording the song alongside scenes from the show with "Conversations with Friends" actors Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane.

In addition to Phoebe's original song, the "Conversations With Friends" soundtrack highlights tracks from emerging artists like singer-songwriter PinkPantheress and Irish band Wyvern Lingo, whose cover of No Doubt's "Just A Girl" closes out episode 10. Other notable artists who appear on the series' soundtrack include The Weeknd, James Blake, Charli XCX and Haim.

Watch the new music video here: